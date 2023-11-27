Climate Change Brings Bleak Times for Greece’s Olive Oil Producers

Society

ATHENS – Prices have already soared beyond the reach of many households in Greece and now olive oil farmers are bemoaning the effects of climate change they said will reduce their yields, the trees needing cold weather that isn’t coming.

“The climate has changed and the trees cannot cope with these big changes. We no longer have winter at all,” organic farmer Zaharoula Vassilaki told Agence France Presse (AFP) about what has befallen the sector.

She, like other olive producers working trees that are 200 years old or more across the country, said the lack of a deep winter in recent years has taken a toll on them, driving down the crop.

“I consider climate change the main challenge this season,” Nikos Anoixas, a board member of Doepel, the Greek national interprofessional organization for table olives, told the news site.

“At this time, temperatures should be 10 degrees Celsius (50F) … the year is already lost, and we fear next year will be similar. I don’t even want to think what will happen if another such year follows,” Anoixas said.

In mid-November, the temperature in the Halkidiki region of Polygyros, northern Greece, was still over 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) too warm for the trees to produce olives to be harvested.

Supermarket prices for the prized Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) for brand names are now as much as 15 euros ($16.43) a liter (33.84 ounces) that are prohibitive for many consumers, driving them to generic brands or vegetable oils instead.

The lament is being heard across the country by producers and farmers, the prices so high that they are also trying to deal with thieves stealing stored products and even the trees themselves.

Vangelis Evangelinos, 62, who has been growing edible olives on his family land in Halkidiki, northern Greece since he was a child said the weather conditions are the worst he’s ever seen and he can’t remember such a poor crop coming.

“We’ve never had a year such as this,” Evangelinos told AFP, two months after the Thessaly region, to the south, was devastated by massive floods that destroyed thousands of trees, adding to their woes.

“The rainfall is intense and brief,” the opposite of what is needed to enrich the soil,” he said, the groves needing lighter and more constant watering, not downpours which are counterproductive.

The warm weather has affected some six million trees in the region, according to producers and experts, the report said. “This year the phenomenon of ‘fruitlessness’ was very intense, but it is an issue that we have noticed mainly in the last five years,” said Vassilaki, 48 years old.

The EU estimates global olive oil production will fall more than 26 percent in 2022-2023 compared to a year earlier, to just over 2.5 million tons and a 39 percent drop seen, Italy, Greece and Spain the hardest hit as major producers.

“The old growers here say it is very important for the trees to rest in the winter. It takes about one to two months of good cold weather for the tree to rest … so that it can yield later,” Vassilaki said.

Athanassios Molassiotis, an agronomist and head of the arboriculture lab of Thessaloniki’s Aristotelio University, said his team recorded an increase in temperature of 2 degrees Celsius during October, November and December 2022 compared to a year earlier.

This affected the olive buds “because we know that the tree bears fruit after cold winters, especially the Halkidiki variety, which has high requirements at low temperatures in winter,” he said. “We found that in many trees, there was no flowering and therefore no fruit afterwards,” Molassiotis said.

Halkidiki accounts for around half of edible table olives produced in Greece.

According to the regional chamber of commerce, more than 20,000 local producers cultivate 330,000 acres of olive trees in the area, generating an average of 120,000 to 150,000 tons of edible table olives annually, said AFP.

This year, however, the crop shortage has in some cases exceeded 90 percent. , “I’m afraid things will get worse in the future,” said chamber President Yiannis Koufidis, costing the growers in Halkidiki 200 million euros ($219 million.)