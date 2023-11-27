x

November 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

Climate Change Brings Bleak Times for Greece’s Olive Oil Producers

November 27, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Europe Olive Oil
Olives hang on a tree during the harvest period in Spata suburb, east of Athens, Greece, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Prices have already soared beyond the reach of many households in Greece and now olive oil farmers are bemoaning the effects of climate change they said will reduce their yields, the trees needing cold weather that isn’t coming.

“The climate has changed and the trees cannot cope with these big changes. We no longer have winter at all,” organic farmer Zaharoula Vassilaki told Agence France Presse (AFP) about what has befallen the sector.

https://www.barrons.com/news/winter-isn-t-coming-climate-change-hits-greek-olive-crop-0f7253f5

She, like other olive producers working trees that are 200 years old or more across the country, said the lack of a deep winter in recent years has taken a toll on them, driving down the crop.

“I consider climate change the main challenge this season,” Nikos Anoixas, a board member of Doepel, the Greek national interprofessional organization for table olives, told the news site.

“At this time, temperatures should be 10 degrees Celsius (50F) … the year is already lost, and we fear next year will be similar. I don’t even want to think what will happen if another such year follows,” Anoixas said.

In mid-November, the temperature in the Halkidiki region of Polygyros, northern Greece, was still over 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) too warm for the trees to produce olives to be harvested.

Supermarket prices for the prized Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) for brand names are now as much as 15 euros ($16.43) a liter (33.84 ounces) that are prohibitive for many consumers, driving them to generic brands or vegetable oils instead.

The lament is being heard across the country by producers and farmers, the prices so high that they are also trying to deal with thieves stealing stored products and even the trees themselves.

Vangelis Evangelinos, 62, who has been growing edible olives on his family land in Halkidiki, northern Greece since he was a child said the weather conditions are the worst he’s ever seen and he can’t remember such a poor crop coming.

“We’ve never had a year such as this,” Evangelinos told AFP, two months after the Thessaly region, to the south, was devastated by massive floods that destroyed thousands of trees, adding to their woes.

“The rainfall is intense and brief,” the opposite of what is needed to enrich the soil,” he said, the groves needing lighter and more constant watering, not downpours which are counterproductive.

The warm weather has affected some six million trees in the region, according to producers and experts, the report said. “This year the phenomenon of ‘fruitlessness’ was very intense, but it is an issue that we have noticed mainly in the last five years,” said Vassilaki, 48 years old.

The EU estimates global olive oil production will fall more than 26 percent in 2022-2023 compared to a year earlier, to just over 2.5 million tons and a 39 percent drop seen, Italy, Greece and Spain the hardest hit as major producers.

“The old growers here say it is very important for the trees to rest in the winter. It takes about one to two months of good cold weather for the tree to rest … so that it can yield later,” Vassilaki said.

Athanassios Molassiotis, an agronomist and head of the arboriculture lab of Thessaloniki’s Aristotelio University, said his team recorded an increase in temperature of 2 degrees Celsius during  October, November and December 2022 compared to a year earlier.

This affected the olive buds “because we know that the tree bears fruit after cold winters, especially the Halkidiki variety, which has high requirements at low temperatures in winter,” he said. “We found that in many trees, there was no flowering and therefore no fruit afterwards,” Molassiotis said.

Halkidiki accounts for around half of edible table olives produced in Greece.

According to the regional chamber of commerce, more than 20,000 local producers cultivate 330,000 acres of olive trees in the area, generating an average of 120,000 to 150,000 tons of edible table olives annually, said AFP.

This year, however, the crop shortage has in some cases exceeded 90 percent. , “I’m afraid things will get worse in the future,” said chamber President Yiannis Koufidis, costing the growers in Halkidiki 200 million euros ($219 million.)

RELATED

Society
The Olive Oil Strict Buying, Cooking Rules: Go Greek or EVOO Only

It’s harvest time for olives to make olive oil and it’s not looking good in the world’s top regions, including Greece, because record heat followed by downpours and floods are set to bring a low yield and still soaring prices.

Politics
Greece, Italy Will Triple Electricity Connections With Underwater Line
Politics
In London, Frustrated Mitsotakis Talks Stolen Marbles Reunification Deal

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Police Arrest Suspect in the Shooting of 3 Men of Palestinian Descent near the University of Vermont

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evening.

NEW YORK – The next Loukoumi on Broadway Night takes place Friday, January 19, 2024, 7 PM, with a special performance of the inspiring new musical How to Dance in Ohio.

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek islands and beyond, is delighted to connect its customers to three new countries (Croatia, Montenegro and Italy) adding six new ports (Kefalonia, Katakolo, and Corfu in Greece; Dubrovnik in Croatia; Kotor in Montenegro; and Bari in Italy) for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The Oneg Shabbat archive was a secret project of Jewish prisoners in the Warsaw Ghetto to record their histories as they awaited deportation to Nazi death camps during World War II.

ALBANY, NY – The Albany Sons of Pericles and the Maids of Athena gathered at St.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.