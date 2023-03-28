Cliffs of Freedom Now Available on Multiple Streaming Platforms

Arts

WASHINGTON, DC – The Greek story of perseverance, resilience and the prize of freedom continues to resonate in the modern world. The countless martyrs who after four centuries of subjugation took advantage of a small opening left by their Ottoman overlords to fight in the Greek War for Independence. The star-studded film, Cliffs of Freedom, was inspired by actual events and recounts the forbidden love story of Anna Christina, a symbol of bravery and resistance who falls in love with a Turkish captain, a Catch-22 situation where love trumps all.

Cliffs of Freedom, based on Daughter of Destiny a novel by Marianne Metropoulos, was produced by C. Dean Metropoulos. All film rights were conveyed to the National Hellenic Society (NHS) as steward of the film. Drake Behrakis, NHS Chair, stated: “Cliffs of Freedom is a timeless epic story that brings the story of the brave men and women, our forebears, to life on the silver screen. The next generation will be inspired by the bravery and resiliency of our forebears whose stories and sacrifices led to our own success.”

The films’ protagonist, Anna Christina, portrayed by actress Tania Raymonde, reminds us of the Greek heroine, Laskarina Bouboulina who inspired a nation to band together, rise and shake off their Ottoman yoke. Bouboulina’s plight is reminiscent of today’s women of Ukraine, who make-up a significant number of resistance fighters as they face the same situation the Greeks faced as underdogs in their own herculean fight for freedom.

Cliffs of Freedom’s resplendent and powerful imagery is a look into a crystal ball of unfolding imagery in the guise of the Ukrainian tragedy. The Greeks fought valiantly against Ottomans, Nazis, and civil war communists. Their resolve to be free of subjugation and oppression remains a beacon of hope and freedom’s promise for those brave enough to risk it all to be free. Their stories are celebrated by Greeks and philhellenes globally on the 25th of March and onwards- stories that emerge from the history books and transcend into vibrant and real images that tell of the past and foretell of the future, all by way of the magical silver screen as conveyed by this epic film.

The NHS as steward of this important and timeless film that keeps their story alive for generations to come has brought the film onto multiple platforms for mainstream audiences to enjoy, be inspired and remember. Cliffs of Freedom is now available on: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, GooglePlay/YouTube, Peacock, Roku, Tubi, Vizio, and Xumo.

It behooves the next generation to pay homage to the forebears of the freedoms they enjoy. Seeing the film is paying homage to the heroes and heroines of Greece’s War of Independence and a reminder of the film’s themes to inspire today’s freedom fighters.