x

March 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Arts

Cliffs of Freedom Now Available on Multiple Streaming Platforms

March 28, 2023
By Elena Kefalogianni
Marianne Metropoulos, Christopher Plummer, and Dean Metropoulos on the set of Cliffs of Freedom. Photo: Courtesy of the National Hellenic Society
Marianne Metropoulos, Christopher Plummer, and C. Dean Metropoulos on the set of Cliffs of Freedom. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Hellenic Society)

WASHINGTON, DC – The Greek story of perseverance, resilience and the prize of freedom continues to resonate in the modern world. The countless martyrs who after four centuries of subjugation took advantage of a small opening left by their Ottoman overlords to fight in the Greek War for Independence. The star-studded film, Cliffs of Freedom, was inspired by actual events and recounts the forbidden love story of Anna Christina, a symbol of bravery and resistance who falls in love with a Turkish captain, a Catch-22 situation where love trumps all.

Cliffs of Freedom, based on Daughter of Destiny a novel by Marianne Metropoulos, was produced by C. Dean Metropoulos. All film rights were conveyed to the National Hellenic Society (NHS) as steward of the film. Drake Behrakis, NHS Chair, stated: “Cliffs of Freedom is a timeless epic story that brings the story of the brave men and women, our forebears, to life on the silver screen. The next generation will be inspired by the bravery and resiliency of our forebears whose stories and sacrifices led to our own success.”

The National Hellenic Society announced that Cliffs of Freedom is now available on major platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple, and Google Play. Photo: Courtesy of the National Hellenic Society
The National Hellenic Society announced that Cliffs of Freedom is now available on major platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple, and Google Play. (Photo: Courtesy of the National Hellenic Society)

The films’ protagonist, Anna Christina, portrayed by actress Tania Raymonde, reminds us of the Greek heroine, Laskarina Bouboulina who inspired a nation to band together, rise and shake off their Ottoman yoke. Bouboulina’s plight is reminiscent of today’s women of Ukraine, who make-up a significant number of resistance fighters as they face the same situation the Greeks faced as underdogs in their own herculean fight for freedom.

Cliffs of Freedom’s resplendent and powerful imagery is a look into a crystal ball of unfolding imagery in the guise of the Ukrainian tragedy. The Greeks fought valiantly against Ottomans, Nazis, and civil war communists. Their resolve to be free of subjugation and oppression remains a beacon of hope and freedom’s promise for those brave enough to risk it all to be free. Their stories are celebrated by Greeks and philhellenes globally on the 25th of March and onwards- stories that emerge from the history books and transcend into vibrant and real images that tell of the past and foretell of the future, all by way of the magical silver screen as conveyed by this epic film.

The NHS as steward of this important and timeless film that keeps their story alive for generations to come has brought the film onto multiple platforms for mainstream audiences to enjoy, be inspired and remember. Cliffs of Freedom is now available on: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, GooglePlay/YouTube, Peacock, Roku, Tubi, Vizio, and Xumo.

It behooves the next generation to pay homage to the forebears of the freedoms they enjoy. Seeing the film is paying homage to the heroes and heroines of Greece’s War of Independence and a reminder of the film’s themes to inspire today’s freedom fighters.

RELATED

Cinema
Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Puts the Funny in Fantasy

"You're not a lot of fun, are you," notes barbarian Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) to brave fighter Xenk (Regé-Jean Page) in the new "Dungeons & Dragons" film, making two jokes at once.

Cinema
Feel the Force: Hamill Carries ‘Star Wars’ Voice to Ukraine
Literature
BET Co-founder, Sports Exec Sheila Johnson to Publish Memoir

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.