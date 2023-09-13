CLERK/TYPIST FOR THE PERMANENT MISSION OF THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS

Help Wanted

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Nations

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Nations, New York, is accepting applications for the position of one (1) Clerk/Typist under locally employed staff terms and conditions.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

Baccalaureate from a recognized Secondary School.

Very good knowledge of Greek and English.

Typing in Greek and English with speed and accuracy.

Ability to use computers and the internet.

Previous experience relevant to the duties of the position will be considered an advantage.

Integrity of character, confidentiality, organizational skills, responsibility, initiative, and integrity.

Appropriate U.S. work authorization will be considered as an advantage.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Performs general clerical and accounting duties.

Securing offers for the purchase of electromechanical equipment

Responsible for keeping Archives Registry

. Sending and Receiving Diplomatic Pouch

Responsible for the telecommunications system of the Diplomatic Mission.

Uses technological and other office equipment to perform tasks

Assists in conducting inspections and conducts field investigations where necessary.

Assists in the execution and/or undertakes the execution of work, within and/or outside the office, related to the responsibilities and activities of the Diplomatic Mission.

Cooperation with the other members of the Delegation, under the instructions of the Permanent Representative.

Performs any other duties assigned to him/her.

REMUNARIATION

The salary scale of the position is the entry level of the GS-5 Scale with an annual gross salary of US$44,057. Other benefits include Health Insurance coverage and 13th Salary.

SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS

Those interested can apply by sending the following by e-mail to [email protected] , until September, 29th, 2023

Curriculum vitae.

Copy of Passport and/or US entry visa.

Certificate of Clean Criminal Record, issued by the competent authorities and certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country where the interested party permanently resides.

One photograph (in jpeg format).

Two letters of recommendation or recommendation of two persons from whom recommendations may be sought.

It is noted that certificates of the academic and other qualifications must also be submitted in hard copy (certified copies) during the interview. Late submission of an application or submission of an application without all the accompanying documents will not be taken into consideration.

UPDATE OF CANDIDATES

Only short-listed candidates will be notified for an interview. The date and the venue of the interview will be determined at a later stage and the candidates will be informed accordingly.

New York, September 12th, 2023.