Clergy of Metropolis of Chicago ‘Lecture’ Elpidophoros

A commemorative photo of the clergy of the Metropolis of Chicago at the meeting with Archbishop Elpidophoros regarding the Charter. Shown is Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago.

BOSTON – The priests of the Metropolis of Chicago, in their letter dated July 11, 2023, expressed in writing to Archbishop Elpidophoros what they had more briefly mentioned during their meeting on Friday, July 7 at the community of Saints Peter and Paul in Chicago.

These matters were revealed by the Greek edition of the National Herald online on Tuesday, July 11, and in print on July 12, in articles concerning the Charter of the Archdiocese.

It is emphasized that with their letter, the priests are essentially ‘calling Archbishop Elpidophoros to order’ and telling him that “above all, it is concerning that the spiritual leader of our Archdiocese declares that our Mother Church (Ecumenical Patriarchate) acts uncanonically.”

The entire letter follows:

July 11, 2023

Your Eminence,

Greetings in the name of our Lord! The Clergy Syndesmos of the Holy Metropolis of Chicago thanks you for our meeting on July 7, 2023, at the Saints Peter and Paul Church of Glenview, IL, as well as for the presentations from Your Eminence and Fr. Mercado. Believing it proper to offer a thoughtful response from our brotherhood, we note that there are areas where we feel we must share our serious concern with you and members of the Eparchial Synod.

First, we affirm and believe in the fundamental unity of our Holy Archdiocese. There is no confusion about this. Our Metropolis of Chicago has a long history of fully supporting our national ministries and Archdiocese. Frankly, for decades, prioritizing this support – at the insistence of our local hierarchs past and present – has sometimes delayed fulfilling local pastoral initiatives. We faithfully fulfilled our ‘fair share’ year after year. We therefore cannot accept the characterization of our Holy Metropolis is acting as an “independent silo.”

Likewise, we are aware that we, as a united Archdiocese, are forever bound in love to our Mother Church, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople that continues to act canonically in the best pastoral interest of the faithful we serve. Suggestions to the contrary from Your Eminence or other outlets of the Archdiocese are distressing and the cause of confusion among our faithful.

Second, we affirm the need to assess the effectiveness of our Archdiocesan organization at all levels (including the charter, regulations, and policies) to meet the needs of our faithful and greater society. Your Eminence emphasized the need for transparency and accountability during the charter revision process. We are years into this process, but the current promotion of Your Eminence’s vision lacks transparency due to the absence of specific drafts of proposed revisions for consideration.

Third, many of the envisioned opportunities regarding ministry programs, financial and administrative efficiencies, and expanding our missionary outreach presented by Your Eminence are most welcome and needed. However, much of what Your Eminence suggests can be accomplished without the extreme measure of revising the charter.

Indeed, efficiencies and expansion of national ministries can be implemented even now as a matter of policy and regulation. Of course, this requires the will, cooperation, and implementation of needed improvements by persons serving on those bodies of governance. In short, this is a matter of fostering consensus to effect positive change.

Therefore, we find it counterproductive to cast blame on the “canonical structure” of our Archdiocese for the numerous challenges of the past or currently facing our national church. Indeed, many issues of long duration occurred or worsened due to mismanagement or mistakes by the central administration of the Archdiocese itself, not governing structures. We do applaud the progress on many issues since the start of Your Eminence’s tenure, but we note that these accomplishments occurred within the same “canonical structure” in which they emerged.

Fourth, regarding Your Eminence’s intent to change the “canonical structure” of the episcopal sees that comprise the eparchy of our Archdiocese, this is a complicated and delicate matter. Many public statements of Your Eminence and others supporting such changes include contradictions about historical facts. Above all, it is alarming that the spiritual leader of our Archdiocese states that our Mother Church is acting uncanonically.

For one example, it is unwarranted to claim that our Mother Church acts uncanonically when Metropolitans of our Eparchial Synod participate in the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Even though it is recent and not addressed in our current charter, this is by invitation of the Mother Church, and there are numerous historical precedents for such practice. Therefore, it cannot be a reason that revisions are needed.

Furthermore, your Eminence has explicitly stated that the Eparchial Synod is to be retained, but perhaps the number of members may need to increase, and ecclesiastical borders adjusted, to enhance pastoral effectiveness. Such consideration is healthy and welcome, and it is provided for in the current charter. Undoubtedly there are many practical factors to consider. Yet at the same time there are accusations that the number of episcopal sees (Metropolises) caused disunity. Additionally, for sake of efficiency, there are calls for reducing staff and positions, such as chancellors. However, if the number of local hierarchs increases, it would likely require the number of chancellors and staff to also increase. Reconciling such contradictions is difficult.

Your Eminence has called for a change in the name of our Metropolises to “Districts.” In response to expressed concerns, you stated that this is a change only in name and not function, and that it will restore our structure to conform with “canonical norms.” Of course, considering the diversity of our Archdiocese, a simple semantic change is unlikely itself to enhance perceptions of unity. Likewise, as evidenced in the canonical literature, such as Canon 34 of the Holy Apostles, the terminology for the see of any bishop has evolved over time. Your Eminence’s proposal to have Metropolitans of the Throne managing districts does not follow strict canonical norms.

References to the uncanonical nature of our current structure contradict the acts of the Mother Church and the text of the charter. The current and previous charters, both granted by the Ecumenical Patriarchate, explicitly affirm this canonical nature.

Your Eminence referred to the experience under the 1931 Charter (up to 1977) as a time of unparalleled growth for our Archdiocese – growth in numbers, however, caused by continued waves of immigration and the economic advancement of our people. In 1977, our Mother Church acted again as the circumstances changed. She did so again with our current charter, as we faced very different pastoral circumstances in 2003 than in decades past.

Our current hierarchal structure as one eparchy with several metropolises is somewhat different than others, past or present, but there is no strict uniformity in the Orthodox world. A similar structure exists in the Church of Crete which is governed by an Eparchial Synod (H Ιερά Επαρχιακή Σύνοδος της Εκκλησίας της Κρήτης) headed by an Archbishop and composed of Metropolitans. The point we are trying to make is that our Mother Church acts canonically to provide the faithful with the optimal form of ecclesial governance under varied conditions in a world very different than when most of the Holy Canons themselves were originally composed.

We do take heart that Your Eminence and members of the Eparchial Synod recognize the challenges before us, and we pray that solutions will be found through consensus, beginning with our Eparchial Synod, as Canon 34 of the Holy Apostles demands, “ούτως γὰρ ομόνοια έσται, και δοξασθήσεται ο Θεὸς διὰ Χριστού εν τω Αγίω Πνεύματι” (“for in this unanimity will be, and God shall be glorified through Christ in the Holy Spirit”).

Amen!

The Clergy Syndesmos of the Holy Metropolis of Chicago

Cc: Members of the Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese.