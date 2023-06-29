Clergy of Metropolis of Boston Confront Elpidophoros on the Charter

Church

BOSTON – The priests of the Metropolis of Boston vigorously confronted Archbishop Elpidophoros during a meeting via ZOOM about the Charter of the Archdiocese. Despite the rejection of Elpidophoros’ proposals by Patriarch Bartholomew, the Patriarchal and Archdiocesan joint committee on the Charter, the Synod of the Patriarchate, as well as the Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of America, he continues to bring up the issue for discussion, dividing the clergy and the laity and saying that he is expressing his “personal ideas.”

In his opening statements Elpidophoros spoke openly about abrogating the Metropolises and turning them into ‘Districts’ and degrading the Metropolitans to hierarchs of non-existent metropolises in Asia Minor.

He also spoke about establishing “a more canonical structure – to align more closely with the Mother Church in Constantinople.”

Metropolitan Methodios of Boston appeared in the beginning, greeting the Archbishop, but then he departed in order for the priests to be able express themselves freely to the Archbishop.

The discussion, which lasted one-a-half hours, was coordinated by Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, spokesman of the Archdiocese, who is well-known as past director of the Ionian Village in Greece.

Archimandrite Anthony Vrame, former Director of Religious Education and currently Director of Holy Cross Orthodox Press and presiding priest at the Panagia parish in Cohasset, MA said that “updating the charter is good, but the current charter has provisions to do so. This appears to be a ‘scrapping and creating anew’ rather than an update. Second, most of the issues raised seem like it is the UPR’s that need updating, not the charter.”

The Archbishop replied, “true – they are related. The proposal is to restructure the Archdiocese, which needs to change the Charter.”

Fr. Basil Arabatzis from St. Demetrios parish in Saco, ME said, “the proposal to make districts takes the church back 50 years. A decentralized church is preferable… I disagree with the changes and feel like it is going backwards.”

The Archbishop said that “our structure is not canonical. I am not dissolving the Eparchial Synod or weakening it. On the contrary, all Metropolitans will remain Metropolitans on the eparchial synod and we will meet monthly.”

Fr. Chris Foustoukos, from St. Vasillios in Peabody, MA said to the Archbishop that “all the ‘goals’ of the proposed charter sound good, but the ‘devil is in the details’, but how do all of those things happen? How will we be more transparent? We need more details.”

The Archbishop replied, “I pray that the devil is not in the details. We need to come together in dialogue in order to discover ‘how’ we do these things in the best way so that we are all following the same guidelines. Setting standard mechanisms that can be measured and tested to improve all aspects of our church life in the United States.”

Fr. Luke Veronis from Constantine and Helen in Webster, MA said that, “will you get a sense of the percentage of clergy and laity that agree or disagree with changing the charter, but if the majority disagree with the change, will it still move ahead?” Elpidophoros said, “we aren’t there yet. There has never been a vote because we don’t have a vision yet. I don’t want to impose my vision or make this an argument. Maybe others disagree with me. So now I’m testing my proposal and inviting you to help me and even amend it if necessary because we all care for and love our Church. We aren’t yet ready for a vote. This dialogue is more important.”

Fr. Veronis said, “I didn’t mean a vote, but rather, a survey so that you can get a sense of where everyone is coming from.”

The Archbishop replied, “we did try a survey, but the results weren’t what we expected. We had reservations from the Eparchial Synod, and so we tabled that survey. We will have dialogue first, then we can have a survey.”

Fr. Chris Stamas from St. Spyridon in Worchester, MA said, “I hope you will leave this meeting today with the understanding that the vast majority of the clergy are against this downgrading. We want more authority at the Metropolis level and a say in who our next Metropolitan will be. I hope you will understand that many of the priests of this Metropolis are against many of the changes being made.”

The Archbishop said, “I’m not seeking centralization, only coordination. Local priests are in a difficult situation. You may perceive these changes as a criticism. But that is not so. I have always respected His Eminence Methodios.”

It is reminded here that Elpidophoros convinced Patriarch Bartholomew in 2020 to place Metropolitan Methodios on a three-month suspension without any explanation or a chance to go to the Patriarchate to ask why and receive explanations. At the same time they dethroned Metropolitan Evangelos who was Metropolitan of New Jersey, also without any explanation.

The National Herald revealed recently, however, that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew apologized for mishandling the issues of the Church and Omogenia of America.

Fr. Theodore Toppses from St. Catherine’s in Braintree, MA said that there is “some stress due to a lack of clarity of what the structure will look like. I would appreciate a flow chart on your website that shows how things will look under the new proposal. Lack of clarity creates stress. A clear chart would help.” The Archbishop said, “I have the structure clearly in my mind.”

Fr. Alkiviades Calivas, professor emeritus of Liturgics at Holy Cross School of Theology said, “Some brief comments: The material on the website regarding the charter is a good marketing venture. However, a bit misleading and not helpful. The current proposal is a downgrade back to ‘districts’, whatever that may mean. How is it possible to have an Eparchial Synod when it is composed of auxiliary bishops? I would suggest that the new things appear as an improvement but [are actually] a downgrade. We do have one Archdiocese. We should build on these successes and not new systems that downgrade what we have done.”

The Archbishop said, “thank you Father. You are respected by everyone and your words are taken seriously. However, I’m uncomfortable with the words ‘misleading’ or ‘dishonest’, as if we are doing ‘marketing’ and using the rules of the market, when all that we do is try to reach out to you and hear your questions and feedback. The website asks for your feedback and is not a closed system. It is our effort to hear everyone’s voice and reactions to the Archbishop’s vision. Have you ever seen this kind of effort before, Father? The ‘fracturing’ of the church of America is not my observation, it is the Patriarch’s view that there is a fractured and not a unified Archdiocese here, and he encouraged us to think of a new system. We are both synodical in our vision and don’t want an Archbishop who decides everything.”