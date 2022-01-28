x

January 28, 2022

Civil Protection Warns of Potentially Dangerous Weather Conditions This Weekend

By Athens News Agency
A woman walks on a frozen road after a snowstorm in northe Athens, Greece, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – The General Secretariat for Civil Protection on Friday urged the public to be particularly careful and to protect themselves against potential dangers as a result of the intense weather phenomena expected this weekend, starting late on Friday night.

In areas expected to have heavy rain, thunderstorms and gale-force winds, it advised people to secure objects that may cause injury or damage, to keep drains and gutters clear, to avoid crossing torrents or streams on foot or in vehicles and avoid working outdoors, at sea or along the coast.

It noted that people should immediately take cover if there is hail and avoid passing under large trees, signs and places where light objects may become dislodged and fall.

The public are also advised to follow the instructions of the authorities.

In areas where snow or icy conditions are forecast, drivers are advised to be informed about the weather and state of the roads, have a full tank of fuel and snow chains, to travel during the day on central roads, tell others which route they will take and avoid travel if possible.

Those travelling on foot are also asked to avoid moving about if possible, to prefer many layers of light clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing and to wear appropriate shoes.

Information on the state of the road network is provided on the Hellenic Police website www.astynomia.gr. Information on self-protection during severe weather is also available on the website www.civilprotection.gr.

According to the Greek weather service EMY, the weather is expected to deteriorate from Friday night until Sunday afternoon, with strong rain and storms in central and southern Greece, as well as snow at higher altitudes and very strong northerly winds of 8-9 Beaufort.

