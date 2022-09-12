x

September 12, 2022

City of Aurora Honors Greek-American Couple James and Dena Deligiannis 

September 12, 2022
By The National Herald
Deligiannis couple
James and Dena Deligiannis. Photo: Courtesy of the City of Aurora

AURORA, IL – The City of Aurora on September 10 honored three iconic Aurorans who are celebrating milestones by dedicating streets in their honor.

In recognition of the 60th wedding anniversary of James and Dena Deligiannis, the 0-100 block of South Root Street on Aurora’s east side now bears their name. After moving to Aurora from Greece in 1962 as newlyweds, James and Dena Deligiannis worked with a small, tight-knit group of Greek Orthodox friends to found the Saint Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church and have been cornerstones of Aurora’s Greek community ever since. They moved to their current home on Root Street in 1972, where they raised their children and have been beacons in the community for a half-century.

Avis Patterson Miller. Photo: Courtesy of the City of Aurora

In honor of her 75th birthday, Aurora native and trailblazer Avis Patterson Miller, had the 0-100 block of Kendall Street, where she was born, raised, and still resides, named in recognition of her community involvement. A longtime community advocate and the founder of the Taking Back Our Community neighborhood group, Avis was on the front lines of Aurora’s fight against gangs and drugs during the 1990s. After retiring from her corporate career, she returned to school in her early 60s to complete her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She subsequently began a teaching career until her second retirement two years ago. Avis now serves on the East Aurora School District Board of Education.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

