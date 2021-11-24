x

November 24, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Travel

City of Athens Lights Up Its Christmas Tree with Show at Syntagma Square

November 24, 2021
By Athens News Agency
christmas tree athens
City of Athens lights up its Christmas tree with show at Syntagma Square. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rempapis)

ATHENS – The City of Athens annual tree-lighting event for the Christmas holidays took place at Syntagma Square on Tuesday evening.

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and visiting Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew watched the light and sound event from a hotel on the Square.

The 19-meter-tree from Karpenissi, Central Greece, was lit with a total of 60,000 multicolored lights measuring 5km from top to bottom, signalling the official start of the end-of-year holiday season at the Greek capital.

City of Athens lights up its Christmas tree with show at Syntagma Square. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rempapis)

Bakoyannis said that the annual decoration of the city came earlier this year than any in the past, “in order to leave behind the negative atmosphere of the [ongoing] pandemic and bring a spirit of celebration to the city sooner.” He added that it would also help boost the Athens market, which had suffered during the pandemic.

The mayor added that low-budget infrastructure introduced this year will be reused in the future, and “turn Athens into a brilliant and contemporary European capital this year too.” He also reminded the public to keep health measures.

The city’s main square, the adjacent Greek Parliament building and nearby streets and buildings have been decorated with a total of 350,000 Christmas lights and festooned with green garlands. The lighting show was designed by lighting specialist Giorgos Tellos and the original music provided by composer and sound artist Stavros Gasparatos.

RELATED

Travel
The Santa Experience This Year is a Mix of Laps, Distancing

NEW YORK (AP) — Santa is back this year, but he pleads caution as he continues to tiptoe through the pandemic.

Travel
Golden Ratio Places New York 5th, Athens 6th, among Beautiful Cities of the World
Tourism
Tourists Keep Pouring into Greece, Numbers Jump for October

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Default Category

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.

Society

ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.

General News

Society

Video

Greek President Sakellaropoulou Welcomes Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Presidential Mansion

ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Vartholomeos) at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday and congratulated him on his 30th anniversary as Ecumenical Patriarch.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings