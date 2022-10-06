City of Athens is Europe’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022

Tourism

View of Acropolis of Athens with Parthenon and Erechtheion from Filopappou hill. (Photo by Constantinos Kollias via Unsplash)

ATHENS – The city of Athens was declared Europe’s Leading Cultural City Destination for 2022 at the World Travel Awards. Additionally, the Congress and Visitors Bureau of the Municipality of Athens were named the best in Europe.

At the event held in Mallorca in Spain, Athens won the title against notable rival candidate-cities, incluidng Paris, Rome, London, Lisbon, Prague, Venice and Edinburgh. The city was nominated as a candidate by the Development and Tourist Promotion Company of the Municipality of Athens.

“We continue to promote the competitive advantages of Athens to the international market, ensuring high-level tourism,” Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis stated.