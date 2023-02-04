Citizens and the State Fight Together Against Cancer, PM Mitsotakis Says

Politics

FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaking at the event organised by the Ministry of Immigration and Asylum on the topic: "3 years of the Ministry of Migration and Asylum - 3 years of effective management of the Migration Crisis" at the Zappeion Hall, Tuesday 17 January 2023. (YIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “The fight against cancer is an issue that concerns us all. It’s a battle that we fight and will fight together, citizens and the state,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday in a post on social networks on the occasion of the World Cancer Day.

“For this reason we have set as a priority from the beginning and are implementing an integrated response plan, with prevention policies at the forefront,” he added.