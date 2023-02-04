x

February 4, 2023

Citizens and the State Fight Together Against Cancer, PM Mitsotakis Says

February 4, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΕ ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΤΡΙΑ ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΥΠ. ΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΥΣΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΣΥΛΟΥ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaking at the event organised by the Ministry of Immigration and Asylum on the topic: "3 years of the Ministry of Migration and Asylum - 3 years of effective management of the Migration Crisis" at the Zappeion Hall, Tuesday 17 January 2023. (YIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “The fight against cancer is an issue that concerns us all. It’s a battle that we fight and will fight together, citizens and the state,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday in a post on social networks on the occasion of the World Cancer Day.

“For this reason we have set as a priority from the beginning and are implementing an integrated response plan, with prevention policies at the forefront,” he added.

