Politics

ATHENS – Citizen Protection Minister Notis Mitarachi on Friday submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which was accepted. Mitarachi cited personal reasons.

According to an announcement from the prime minister’s press office, he will be replaced by current Alternate Education, Religion and Sports Minister Yiannis Economou, whose position will be taken over by Cyclades MP Yiannis Vroutsis.

The new ministers will be sworn in before President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the presidential mansion on Friday at 19:00.