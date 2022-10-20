Citizen Protection Min Theodorikakos Attending Berlin Process Ministerial Meeting

Politics

ATHENS – Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos is taking part in the Interior Affairs Ministers’ Meeting of the “Berlin Process for the Western Balkans” on Thursday.

According to a ministry announcement, the meeting’s agenda includes the issues of illegal migration, tackling corruption and organised crime and terrorism.

Also attending the meeting are representatives of Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, the UK, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Montenegro, as well as the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.