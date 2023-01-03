Citing Woes, Greece’s Communist Leader Rips Ruling Class Foes

Politics

ATHENS – Greece’s KKE Communist party – which got 5.55 percent of the vote in 2019 elections and has 15 seats in the 300-member Parliament – is struggling to keep its foothold, and renewing attacks on the political mainstream.

KKE General-Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas, in an interview with the newspaper Ta Nea with 2023 elections ahead by July, said world forces were aligned against the working class and people.

He said that international economic and geopolitical developments signal even greater difficulties are proof that “the dead ends of the system, which the people ultimately pay for, are increasing.”

He added that, “They also create new possibilities for popular intervention. They highlight that the ruling class is not omnipotent, its power can be tested by shocks. The staffs of the system know this very well.”

He said that, “All this talk of ‘social explosions’ testifies to the fear of some for the rise of the working class, of radicalism. The goal of ‘stable’ governments is part of the same framework. Therefore, where the system sees fear and anxiety, the people must see hope and perspective.”

He said that the Communists unending support for the common people presupposes a strong labor and popular movement and a strong KKE, but it hasn’t gained any real influence in Greece for decades.