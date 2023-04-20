x

April 20, 2023

Citing Elections, EU Parliament Delays Rule of Law Test for Greece

April 20, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - The European flag is seen on the car of European Council President Charles Michel, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, FILE)

ATHENS – After a European Parliament panel criticized Greece for stifling media freedom and journalists, a resolution on the rule of law was set aside to not influence May 21 elections, the ruling New Democracy facing a challenge.

The same was done for Spain and Malta where elections are coming but the delay drew some criticism, coming on the heels of a parliamentary committee going to Greece to review media freedom and snubbed by the government.

Postponing the resolutions was done by  the Parliament’s  top decision-making body of political groups’ chieff, key for the socialists (S&D) and the centre-right (EPP), triggering a blame game between the political groups, said EURACTIV.

The resolution was withdrawn from the plenary agenda April during a closed-door meeting of the Conference of Presidents (CoP), comprised of the political groups’ chiefs who decide on Parliament’s business and legislative planning, the report said.

It was due to be voted upon in the April plenary after it was included in the agenda during a debate on the rule of law in Spain, Malta, and Greece between EU lawmakers and European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová earlier.

“There has been an agreement to freeze any kind of resolution, mission or hearing targeting a particular country in the weeks leading up to an election”, a spokesperson for the center-right European People’s (EPP) spokesperson told the news site. New Democracy belongs to the EPP.

A  spokesperson from S&D said the decision was taken “to prevent the European Parliament from becoming a forum for discussion of national issues, which undermines the credibility of the institution”.

Jacques Delors Institute Vice-President Christine Verger also told the site that, “It is quite common for the Conference of Presidents to postpone debates that could interfere with member states’ internal elections … If it is critical of the Spanish and Greek government, I see how it could impact the elections.”

 

