Cinema Fans, Directors Wants Two Athens Old Movie Theaters Saved

ATHENS – Filmgoers in Greece and renowned directors like Costa-Gavras and Yorgos Lanthimos are appealing for two famous old cinemas in the Greek capital to be saved from a development plan where they’re housed.

They are the Ideal, which opened in 1921 and the Astor, which opened in the 1940’s but now set to be lost to developers taking over the buildings where they’ve been ensconced and brought delight to generations of movie fans.

In a feature, The British newspaper The Guardian’s Athens Corrrespondent Helena Smith noted the two cinemas are being closed by commercial plans to turn their buildings into a hotel and office block.

While movie theaters that seemed set to be lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming services and online sites making new releases free to download have been recovering, some cinemas are struggling for customers.

Costa-Gavras, the Paris-based film director who became famous in the 1960s for his film Z, released when Greece was under military rule, said the Ideal and Astor are indispensable in a time when the “barbarism” of movies being watched on TV and mobile phones is widespread, the report said.

“I visited these two picture houses frequently in my youth,” he said, appealing to Culture Minister Lina Mendoni to show “culture patriotism” in order to “save these theaters,” from developers hands.

The Oscar-nominated Lanthimos underlined the “social and cultural value” of the two venues “in the center of such a city,” which is undergoing renewed interest by developers and foreign investors.

“I want to add my own voice to those that have recently expressed concern over the disappearance of the historic cinemas,” said Lanthimos, known bringing a Greek Weird Wave of very strange movies.

Other big names in the industry are jumping in too, including Lefteris Charitos, head of the Hellenic Film Academy, although it wasn’t said whether any appeal will get people used to watching films on phones and computers to cinemas en masse.

“We’re united because these cinemas are tantamount to cultural monuments,” said Charitos. “The Ideal opened in 1921 and is almost as old as cinema itself. To do what they want to do to it is like killing the Acropolis of cinema in Athens. It’s shameful to even think about such a thing,” he added.

He said he remembers midnight film showings at the Ideal in the early 1990s when film houses were flourishing in a movie culture, film fans liking the late-night features and festivals and responding.

The then- newly renovated Ideal was among 50 cinemas to be found in a radius of five miles from the city center but that has shrunk to 10, two of them lost to fires in 2010 riots.

MAGIC ON THE SCREEN

“There’s a lot of nostalgia for that time, which is partly why so many feel so emotional about this,” Charitos told the paper. “A lot of people who have grown up here, who spent evenings being allowed to dream in front of the big screen, just don’t want to see what was once such a bright and vibrant city being turned into a cultural ghost town.”

The appeal got more than 5,000 people packed into the Astor for one night although it’s uncertain whether that would be sustainable or become a forgotten burst to try to save it.

The development of the downtown area has included foreign investors wanting to qualify for Golden Visas that come with 5-year residency permits and European Union passports scooping up multiple properties turned into short-term rental platforms attracting tourists and driving out residents.

The New Democracy government facing a re-election battle in May 21 polls has essentially opened the country to foreign investors to develop anything, including taking over public beach fronts and protected forest lands.

The takeover of apartment buildings and commercial structures has brought criticism it’s changing the nature of the capital and ironically creating emptier areas and streets in favor of transients.

The the Astor and the Ideal are housed in buildings owned by the national social security fund, EFKA which has leased the whole bloc to a Greek hospitality group which wants to transform it a luxury 5-Star hotel, the government keen on attracting the rich.

It’s a 36-million euro ($39.2 million) plan that the company said would create some 150 jobs and the building housing the Astor also has been leased and is going to be turned into offices.

The Culture Ministry shows signs of siding with the money, arguing that the historic cinemas aren’t historic enough to be protected as listed buildings while giving that designation to outdoor summer cinemas.

But Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis – nephew of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is all-out in favor of widespread unfettered development – said while he wants investors he wants to preserve the city’s character.

The mayor told protesters, “W want economic growth and yes, we want investments and visitors. What we don’t want is Athens losing its soul,” but he didn’t say if he would appeal to his uncle to save the theaters.

Andreas Kontarakis, a film distributor who has resurrected five movie houses that were abandoned, said there should be a compromise that would keep the theaters in their buildings.

“We’re not against tourism, but people have to understand that this is where we live. The center of Athens is becoming deserted partly because of the attack on every form of culture, which now includes the cinemas they want to close. Soon, only doubledecker red tourist buses will be allowed to circulate,” he said.