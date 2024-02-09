Chronicles of Dreams Forgotten Opening at PS122 Gallery in NYC, Feb. 10

General News

The art exhibition Chronicles of Dreams Forgotten runs February 10-25 at PS122 Gallery in New York City. Photo: Courtesy of Eirini Linardaki

NEW YORK – The art exhibition Chronicles of Dreams Forgotten runs February 10-25 at PS122 Gallery, 150 First Avenue (entrance on 9th Street between First Avenue and Avenue A) in New York City, with the opening reception on Saturday, February 10, 5-8 PM.

The participating artists are Julien Gardair, Alexandros Georgiou, Eirini Linardaki, Vincent Parisot, and Panos Tsagaris with a collaborative digital composition in progress by Eirini Linardaki and composer Adam Maor.

“Artists see with their feelings and with their dreams, which shape their visions in return,” Linardaki said of the exhibition. “An infinite loop of interpretation and reshaping dives into layers of the soul, conscious and unconscious knowledge of the world, mixed as a new forming reality.”

“This is why artists love their dreams and tell stories about their reminiscences of them,” she continued. “This is why lived and unlived stories are the essence of every shape and layered history they interpret and present.”

“I met a collector of dreams once who was depositing artists’ dream stories into the archives of a public library,” Linardaki said. “I imagine this as a crazy adventure, dreaming that is, everywhere and for everyone, yet artists choose to take their dreams for a stroll, to give them sometimes the weight of fiction, of a story to contemplate.”

“In this group exhibition, we gathered works of artists who took reality to a new magical realm,” she noted. “The matter they used was operated on to remove reality, and sometimes give it a new interpretation as a form of storytelling.”

“By removing part of the subject, by layering matter on it, by hiding what is in front of our eyes, the artists connect with the viewers through their fictions, inviting new interpretations, Linardaki said. “Some of the works are new and experimental, presented here for the first time, and as the story goes, they form artistic visions and offer a dialogue between altered realities.”

Viewing Hours: Friday-Sunday, 1-6 PM and by appointment.

For guided visits to the show, please email: [email protected].

More information is available online: https://ps122gallery.org/2024/02/chronicles-of-forgotten-dreams/