July 15, 2023

Literature

Christos Chomenidis’ Niki Now Available in English Translation

July 15, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Niki by Christos Chomenidis cover
Niki by Christos Chomenidis. Photo: Other Press

History, and especially the history of ancient Greece, has long been a source of inspiration for writers and artists. In recent years, however, the turbulent 20th century has become, more and more, a well of inspiration for authors, historians, memoirists, and filmmakers, among others. Great historical fiction can at times illuminate history and the human condition in more nuanced ways than academic works. It often captures the spirit of an era through a character’s journey and transports readers to a time long ago and places far away through the power and beauty of the author’s words.

Niki by Christos Chomenidis is one of those compelling works of historical fiction that draws the reader in from the very first page. Chomenidis took home the European Book Prize (French: Le Prix du Livre Européen) in the Novel category in 2021 for his book, a first for a Greek author, since the European Union literary award was established in 2007. Niki is now available in English, translated by Patricia Felisa Barbeito, and published by Other Press.

The book follows a resilient Greek woman who recounts her and her family’s extraordinary story at the end of her life which was marked by the great historical events of the 20th century. ‘Niki’, the Greek word for victory, also happens to be the name of Chomenidis’ grandmother whose life inspired the eponymous novel.

Born in 1938, Niki, the daughter of the deputy secretary general of the Greek Communist Party, is swept up in turmoil before her first birthday: her parents are arrested, and she joins her mother in exile on an island in the Cyclades near Santorini. Growing up, she experiences the Italian and German invasion, the Nazi occupation, and the civil war that came after, often caught between her socialist values and those of the right-wing establishment, to which half her relatives belong.

Through her memories and the stories of her family, with roots on both coasts of the Aegean Sea, Niki also tells the history of Greece and Asia Minor from the late 19th century to the middle of the 20th. Her remarkable tales, full of humor and vitality in spite of hardship, are populated by working-class heroes, privileged elites, daring revolutionaries, and free-spirited bohemians.

Chomenidis was born in Athens and in addition to writing novels, he has hosted his own nationally broadcast radio show, written scripts for cinema and television, and writes a column for Greece’s largest newspaper, Ta Nea. His works have also been translated into numerous languages.

Among the authors sharing their praises for Chomenidis’ Niki is Natalie Bakopoulos, author of Scorpionfish and The Green Shore. She said: “Niki is an exquisite novel about time, ideology, allegiance, and chance. Christos Chomenidis takes us on a powerful, moving ride through modern Greek history, highlighting personal and political turbulence and the inextricability of familial and national narratives. Patricia Felisa Barbeito’s spirited translation is energetic and emotionally resonant, and Niki’s unforgettable voice sings with the candid yet tender retrospection of a long, eventful life and an otherworldly, playful omniscience. Charming, raucous, compassionate, and smart. I loved it.”

Greek-American Yvette Manessis Corporon, internationally bestselling author of Where the Wandering Ends, When the Cypress Whispers, and Something Beautiful Happened, said: “Niki is an extraordinary work of historical fiction. A sweeping look at Greek history told through the eyes of a woman whose life reflects the turmoil, hardships, tenacity, and profound love of family and country that so many experienced as they struggled to survive war, political turmoil, and the everyday hardships of life. Niki is at once a searing story of one woman’s experiences and a master class in modern Greek history. A must-read for readers interested in the intersection of history and humanity.”

Niki by Christos Chomenidis is available in bookstores and online.

