Christmas Charitable Event Hosted by Maids of Athena Chapter Ariadni #243

Associations

The Maids of Athena Chapter Ariadni #243 on December 21 hosted their very first Christmas Charitable Event at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, PA. Photo: Steve Lambrou

UPPER DARBY, PA – The Maids of Athena Chapter Ariadni #243 on December 21 hosted their very first Christmas Charitable Event at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Over 80 attendees gathered to watch the Christmas favorite, Home Alone.

Chapter President Athina Economou noted that “the smell of popcorn, snack food, and hot chocolate permeated the air as we enjoyed each other’s company.”

She continued: “We gathered in support of our guest of honor, Christos Bottos, an 11-year-old from our community who was diagnosed in October 2020 with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. He has responded really well to treatment and his mother, Dimitra Bottos, tearfully announced that her son is finally cancer-free and was able to ‘ring the bell.’ We are all so happy for the good news. We presented Christos with some early Christmas presents and raised over $2,230 for conquering childhood cancer in support of groundbreaking research at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.”

“It was a great success,” Economou said. “As president of this chapter of Maids of Athena, I am so proud of our chapter and all the members for working hard to plan and organize this beautiful event.”

“I want to thank all of the young and old attendees for supporting this beautiful event,” she said. “I also want to thank the Daughters of Penelope Chapter #332, our AHEPA Chapter #445, Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, and many others who generously donated to this event. The Maids of Athena, Christos Bottos, his family, and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia appreciate your support.”

“Merry Christmas and a Happy, Healthy New Year to all, and may God continue to bless us,” Economou concluded.