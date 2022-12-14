x

December 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

United States

Christmas Celebration at the Greek Embassy in Washington DC

December 14, 2022
By The National Herald
PRESBEIA-WASHIGTON
(Photo via Twitter/Embassy of Greece in the USA)

In the presence of Greek-American members of Congress, the traditional Christmas celebration of the Greek Embassy in Washington, DC took place this week. In the photo are seen the Ambassador of Greece, Alexandra Papadopoulou and U.S. Representatives Gus Bilirakis, Nicole Malliotakis, and Chris Pappas.

RELATED

Associations
Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 Welcomes District 6 Governor

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – The Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 held its monthly business meeting on December 7 at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church with presiding chapter president Gus Constantine.

General News
Nicholas Gage Presents ‘Missions from the Homeland” in Athens
United States
Greek-American-Owned Hotel Served as Film Set for Christmas Romantic Comedy

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Island of Alonissos Celebrates Holiday Season with Underwater Christmas Tree (Video)

ALONISSOS - The Greek island of Alonissos, which British tour operators voted as Best Diving Destination at the Greek Travel Awards organised by the UK and Ireland office of the Greek National Tourism Organisation, has chosen to celebrate its connection with the sea this year by organising a symbolic underwater decoration of a Christmas Tree, posting a video of the event on Youtube.

In the presence of Greek-American members of Congress, the traditional Christmas celebration of the Greek Embassy in Washington, DC took place this week.

LONDON — U.K.

BERLIN — Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that it's in the interest of Germany and Europe for the remaining countries of the Balkans to join the European Union.

PARAMUS, N.J.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.