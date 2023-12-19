x

Christmas Celebration at St. Anna Church in Flemington, NJ

December 19, 2023
By The National Herald
St Anna Christmas in Flemington NJ 1
The Sunday and Greek Schools of the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church in Flemington, NJ held their Christmas celebration on December 17. Photo: Courtesy of St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church

FLEMINGTON, NJ – The Sunday and Greek Schools of the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church in Flemington, NJ held their Christmas celebration on December 17, presenting a beautiful program to the faithful. The Sunday School director Miss Nikol Toulatos with the assistance of Mrs. Maria Tattoli and the Greek School director Mrs. Maria Sfondouris along with the teachers, Nikol Toulatos, Lisa Soteropoulos, Katerina Makridaki-Rompos, Peter Grina, and Kelly Karaminas, under the spiritual leadership of Fr. Anastasios Kousoulas, teach the Greek language to 2nd and 3rd generation Greek children, with emphasis on the Greek culture and traditions. This year, the Greek School is celebrating its 11th anniversary at the Flemington location.

Fr. Kousoulas said: “We are very proud of our Greek and Sunday School students who presented us with a beautiful Christmas program today. We are grateful for our dedicated directors and teachers who teach our children with love and devotion. We wish that the Christmas spirit be with everyone!”

The Sunday and Greek Schools of the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church in Flemington, NJ held their Christmas celebration on December 17. Photo: Courtesy of St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church

ATHENS — Greece's government on Tuesday defended a decision to remove a piece of artwork on display at its consulate in New York, a pink-and-white quilt in the design of the country's flag that was part of a campaign against domestic violence.

