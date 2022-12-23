x

December 23, 2022

Christmas 2022!

By The National Herald
A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Passengers Evacuated after Staten Island Ferry Engine Fire (Video)

NEW YORK — Emergency personnel evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel Thursday evening following a fire in the ship's engine room.

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) on December 22 applauded an increase in the funding level in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package for Greece’s International Military Education and Training (IMET) program, as well as funding for the 3+1 Interparliamentary Working Group which will work to promote relations between Greece, Israel, and Cyprus.

ATHENS. Greece looks to its community abroad, is proud of it, and follows its members' significant achievements in the arts and in the sciences, technology, and entrepreneurship, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Friday, in her Christmas and New Year's message to Greeks abroad.

NEW YORK – The two Greek-Americans that were reported missing, as mentioned in a recent report by The National Herald, happily have both been found alive and well, putting the hearts of their loved ones at ease.

