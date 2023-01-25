Christina Tenedios on the Opening of New Restaurant Metro Marché in NYC

United States

Some of the tasty sandwiches on the menu at Metro Marché, 30 West 57th Street in Manhattan. (Photo: Simon Leung)

NEW YORK – Greek restaurant owner Steve Tenedios (of Kyma Restaurants, Café Metro- Manhattan’s longstanding brand for lunch and catering- and Fresh & Co) has recently opened a new restaurant with his daughter Christina Tenedios, Metro Marché, located at 30 West 57th Street in Manhattan, along ‘Billionaire’s Row’ as 57th Street is known for its prestigious art galleries, restaurants, and high-end shops.

Christina Tenedios spoke with The National Herald about Metro Marché: “I grew up in the restaurant business with my father [Steve Tenedios], learning by experience and watching him. For most of my adult life, I have been working in the family business. It was time for me to try an idea that had a more modern vibe with a relaxed feel.”

“I always knew I wanted to do something separate from Café Metro and Fresh & Co, and while it’s still under the same ownership, Metro Marché has a relaxing and home style ambiance inviting our customers to escape for a few minutes from their busy days and enjoy delicious food,” she continued. “We offer casual-style dining and catering from popular breakfast staples, salads, and soups to a variety of sandwiches and daily market table specials. Also, as this is the first location for Metro Marché, I envision opening more locations in NYC in the coming years.”

Metro Marché’s ambiance is a modern vibe with an innovative menu for casual-style dining and catering. If dining-in, the seating area is sleek and perfect for socializing or enjoying a quiet meal. Metro Marché is also a great option for a quick grab and go-type New York City lunch break.

The catering menu at Metro Marché offers something for everyone and is perfect for working lunches, events, and meetings – with an array of freshly made breakfast and sandwich platters, salads, market entrees, desserts and more, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

The healthy and wholesome made-to-order meals will undoubtedly make Metro Marché a staple in the area. The menu highlights include Metro Marché’s Market Table – a solid selection of daily rotating gourmet inventive entrees and seasonal side dishes; Chef Designed Salads – Greek Salad, Kale Caesar, Salmon Avocado Salad, Spicy Asian Chicken Salad; the Caprese Mozzarella sandwich with buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes, and pesto aioli on focaccia, Smoked Turkey Cheddar with smoked turkey, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, avocado, and chipotle mayo, Fiesta Chicken with house made chicken cutlet, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, avocado, and chipotle aioli on a hero; Avocado Toast with smashed avocado on thick whole wheat sourdough bread; Buttermilk Pancakes; Jumbo Egg Muffin Breakfast Sandwich; and Fresh Fruit Smoothies. Fresh juice, tea, and coffee are also available.

For catering events from a simple office catered breakfast or lunch to large scale events, email: catering@metromarche.com.

Metro Marché is located at 30 West 57th Street in Manhattan. Open seven days a week, Monday-Friday 7 AM-6 PM, Saturday and Sunday 8 AM-5 PM.

Follow on Instagram: @metromarchenyc

More information about Metro Marché is available by phone 212-697-3334 and online: www.metromarche.com.