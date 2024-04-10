x

April 10, 2024

Christie’s Yanks Auction of 4 Greek Vases Tied to Convicted Antiquity Dealer

April 10, 2024
By The National Herald
One of the disputed ancient Greek vases withdrawn from the auction. Photograph: Christie's

LONDON – Four antique Greek vases scheduled to be sold in New York by the London-based Christie’s auction dealer were removed from the lineup after a leading Greek archaeologist who has pointed out thefts said they were linked to Gianfranco Becchina, a Sicilian dealer convicted of illegal antiquities trafficking in 2011.

The Guardian newspaper said it was told by Christos Tsirogiannis, an affiliated archaeology lecturer at the University of Cambridge and a specialist in looted antiquities and trafficking networks, that the auction house’s correspondence with the dealer, which was seized by police, contained damning evidence.

He said that Christie’s had neglected to reveal to potential buyers that the vases could be traced back to Becchina, the Greek archaeologist on a crusade against the theft of antiquities from his home country.

He worked for the Greek Ministries of Culture and Justice from 1994 to 2008, excavating throughout Greece and recording antiquities in private hands and helped the Greek police Art Squad.

He was also a member of the Greek Task Force Team that repatriated looted, smuggled and stolen antiquities from the Getty Museum, the Shelby White/Leon Levy collection, the Jean-David Cahn AG galleries, and others

Tsirogiannis said while the Christie’s catalogue stated  it had sold three of the objects in its Geneva auction of 1979, it had omitted they were consigned to the auction house by Becchina.

“This is a new insight into the tricks used by the market at its highest level. They deliberately exclude the connection of a trafficker in these three examples, although they’ve known about that connection for 45 years,” he said.

The disputed antiquities include an Attic cup, decorated with warriors and other figures, from around 570-560 B.C. and estimated to bring up to $20,000 in the Ancient Greek Vases from the Zimmermann Collection auction.

That was taken off the online page, after the auction house was challenged with Tsirogiannis’s evidence. “The ancient Greek vases collected by Dr. Manfred Zimmermann (1935-2011) rank among the finest private collections of its kind assembled during the late 20th-early 21st Century,” the description said.

Other disputed antiquities included the lid of a lekanis or bowl decorated with sphinxes from about 570-550 B.C. estimated up to $12,000 and  a hydra or water pot featuring Dionysos with a drinking horn, circa 530-520 B.C/, estimated at $7,000 to $9,000, both removed from the catalogue.

Over the past 18 years, Tsirogiannis has identified more than 1,700 looted antiquities within auction houses, galleries, museums and private collections, notifying Interpol and other police forces, the newspaper said.

While he’s based in Cambridge, England now he he heads illicit antiquities trafficking research for the UNESCO chair for the United Nations cultural arm on threats to cultural heritage at the Ionian University in Corfu, Greece.

Tsirogiannis said that documents relating to the 1979 Christie’s sale were within Becchina’s seized archive, including Christie’s correspondence and the auction catalogue, with items circled by Becchina in red pen.

He said he believes while documentary evidence suggested that the owner was a “Mr. Borowowza” with an Amsterdam dealer as his agent, that was a fake name, appearing at the base of the Christie’s correspondence: “When a problem arose related to this auction, Christie’s contacted Becchina directly, which shows who the real owner is,” he added.

He also said that a Christie’s letter in 1981, relating to the 1979 sale, notified Becchina that it was reimbursing him for lost antiquities. Tsirogiannis said: “But this lot is among the same consignments of the 1979 sale of ‘Mr. Borowowza’ through (the Amsterdam dealer.) Why were Christie’s notifying Becchina directly? The answer is that the real owner and consignor was Becchina.”

Another withdrawn vase from sale, previously Lot 20, was a lekythos or oil jar, depicting the Athenian hero Theseus, dated to 500-490 B.C., and estimated at $20,000 to $30,000, the report said.

Under its collecting history, Christie’s had stated that Zimmermann had bought it from a German dealer in the early 1990s. It notes that, like Lots 1 and 3, it was exhibited in two German museums in recent years, with no mention of Becchina.

