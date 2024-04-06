x

April 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

WORLD

Christiania, Copenhagen’s Hippie Oasis, Wants to Rebuild Without Its Illegal Hashish Market

April 6, 2024
By Associated Press
Denmark Hippie Enclave Drug War
Citizens of the free village Christiania jointly dig up the cobblestones at Pusher Street, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday April 6, 2024. After the cobblestones are removed, new water pipes and a new pavement will be laid on Pusher Street and nearby buildings will be renovated. That is the first step in an overall plan to turn the hippie oasis into an integrated part of the Danish capital area, although “the free state" spirit of creativity and community life is to be maintained. (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The now-aging hippies who took over a derelict naval base in Copenhagen more than 50 years ago and turned it into a freewheeling community known as Christiania want to boot out criminals who control the community’s lucrative market for hashish by ripping up the cobblestoned street where it openly changes hands.

Over the years, there have been many attempts to halt the illegal hashish sales which have often ended in violent clashes between criminal gangs and police, with trading then quickly resuming. On Saturday, residents started digging up Pusher Street, after which they can receive government money earmarked for the area’s renovation.

Just after 10 a.m., two children living in Christiania, Emilia and Sally, lifted the first cobblestone from the infamous street in a symbolic move. A large crowd gathered at the scene erupted in applause as the heavy stone was showed around.

Citizens of the free village Christiania jointly dig up the cobblestones at Pusher Street, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday April 6, 2024. After the cobblestones are removed, new water pipes and a new pavement will be laid on Pusher Street and nearby buildings will be renovated. That is the first step in an overall plan to turn the hippie oasis into an integrated part of the Danish capital area, although “the free state” spirit of creativity and community life is to be maintained. (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard, who was present at the ceremony, said he believes that the excavation of Pusher Street and the individual cobblestones has high symbolic value.

“For more than 40 years, Christiania and the illegal sale of drugs out here has been a huge thorn in the side of the established society,” Hummelgaard told Danish broadcaster TV2. “But now we have reached the point where the Christianians have also had enough of the (criminal) gangs.”

The plan is to create “a new Christiania without the criminal hashish market,” said Mette Prag, coordinator of a new public housing project in the enclave. Prag, who has lived in Christiania for 37 years, likened it to “a village.”

“We don’t want the gangsters anymore,” said Hulda Mader, who has lived in Christiania for 40 years. Once the illegal trade is gone, “there might be some people selling hashish afterward, but it’s not going to be in the open.”

FILE – A man rides his bike passing by The Grey Hall at Christiania neighborhood of Copenhagen, Feb. 11, 2004. The aging hippies who more than 50 years ago squatted a derelict naval base in Copenhagen and turned it into freewheeling Christiania neighborhood, want to boot out criminals controlling the community’s lucrative hashish market for good, by ripping open the paved street on Saturday, April 6, 2024, where small brown lumps openly change hands and which has been a thorn in side of many. (Peter Hove Olesen/Polfoto via AP, File)

After the cobblestones are removed, new water pipes and a new pavement will be laid on Pusher Street and nearby buildings will be renovated. That is the first step in an overall plan to turn the hippie oasis into an integrated part of the Danish capital area, although “the free state” spirit of creativity and community life is to be maintained.

For years, Danish authorities have been breathing down the necks of the downtown community.

In 1971, squatters took over the abandoned military facility and set up a neighborhood dedicated to the flower-power ideals popular at the time of free cannabis, limited government influence, no cars and no police. Since then, successive Danish governments have wanted to close Christiania because of the open sale of hashish, among other things, often leading to tense relations.

To begin with, the residents, called Christianites, disregarded laws by building houses without permits and often ignoring utility bills. Outsiders could only move into the community if they were related to someone already living there.

The residents eventually were given the right to use the land, but not to own it. After more than four decades of locking horns with authorities, they were given control over their homes in 2011, when the state sold the 84-acre (24-hectare) enclave for 125.4 million kroner ($18.2 million) to a foundation owned by its inhabitants. Currently, nearly 800 adults and about 200 children live there, according to Prag, with up to 25% of the residents above the age of 60.

FILE – A member of the Copenhagen police patrols the enclave of Christiania, in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 16, 2004. The aging hippies who more than 50 years ago squatted a derelict naval base in Copenhagen and turned it into freewheeling Christiania neighborhood, want to boot out criminals controlling the community’s lucrative hashish market for good, by ripping open the paved street on Saturday, April 6, 2024, where small brown lumps openly change hands and which has been a thorn in side of many. (AP Photo/John McConnico, File)

The following year, it was decided to erect public housing for up to 300 people. Construction is expected to start in 2027.

Prag said they want “younger people, more families” to move in who are willing to participate in community activities to keep the spirit of Christiania alive, complete with buildings painted in psychedelic colors and stray dogs.

Over the years, Christiania has become one of Copenhagen’s biggest tourist attractions, a magnet for Danes as well as foreigners. Some come to be offended by the open sale of hashish — authorities for years tolerated the hashish trade on Pusher Street — and others to buy weed. Christiania banned hard drugs in 1980.

In 2004, police began cracking down on drug-related activities — worth millions according to police — controlled by the Hells Angels and the outlawed Loyal to Family. Even when police arrested dealers and fined customers, the illegal sales resumed soon afterward.

In August of last year, drug-related tensions escalated when when a turf war apparently led to a shooting in which one man died and several people were wounded.

FILE – Police patrol Pusher Street in at Christiania, Copenhagen, May 25, 2018, after the street reopened after having been closed for three days. The aging hippies who more than 50 years ago squatted a derelict naval base in Copenhagen and turned it into freewheeling Christiania neighborhood, want to boot out criminals controlling the community’s lucrative hashish market for good, by ripping open the paved street on Saturday, April 6, 2024, where small brown lumps openly change hands and which has been a thorn in side of many. (Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)

Residents also have tried to stop the sales on Pusher Street themselves by tearing down the dealers’ booths, but they mushroomed back. Residents blocked access to the street with huge shipping containers, but masked men removed them.

Fed up with criminals, residents decided in August that something had to be done, knowing that the government had said that getting rid of the organized hashish sales was “an important prerequisite” before Christiania could get 14.3 million kroner ($2.1 million) earmarked for the renovation work.

Now, Christiania hopes that, by inviting ordinary people to come and help dig up Pusher Street, the sales will stop once and for all, and the community can remain an alternative yet legal part of Copenhagen without criminals.

“You can come and have a cobblestone” as a souvenir, Mader said with a smile.

___
By JAN M. OLSEN Associated Press

Associated Press writer Jari Tanner in Helsinki contributed to this report.

RELATED

WORLD
Mexico is Breaking Diplomatic Ties with Ecuador after Police Stormed the Embassy in Quito

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The Mexican president has quickly moved to break off diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police broke into the Mexican Embassy to arrest a former vice president who had sought political asylum there after being indicted on corruption charges.

WORLD
Israel Says Its Strike that Killed Aid Workers Was a Mistake. Rights Groups Say it Was No Anomaly
WORLD
Ukraine Claims It Destroyed Russian Warplanes in One of Its Biggest Drone Attacks of the War

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

April Nor’easter With Heavy, Wet Snow Pounds Northeast, Knocks Out Power to Hundreds of Thousands

A major spring storm brought heavy snow, rain and high winds to the Northeast, downing trees and power lines and leaving nearly 700,000 homes and businesses without power at one point.

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The Mexican president has quickly moved to break off diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police broke into the Mexican Embassy to arrest a former vice president who had sought political asylum there after being indicted on corruption charges.

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — U.

LONDON (AP) — A stunning strike by Kevin De Bruyne elicited kisses from the sideline from Pep Guardiola and launched title-chasing Manchester City’s comeback in a 4-2 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The now-aging hippies who took over a derelict naval base in Copenhagen more than 50 years ago and turned it into a freewheeling community known as Christiania want to boot out criminals who control the community's lucrative market for hashish by ripping up the cobblestoned street where it openly changes hands.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.