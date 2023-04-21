“Christ is Risen!” – The Paschal Message of Archbishop Sotirios of Canada

Guest Viewpoints

Go out into the world and ask around, ask the people about the person of Christ. You will receive various answers: “He was a good man; A perfect Teacher; A great Philosopher; A Socialist; A Rebel.” “He was, is, and will always be Godman (Theanthropos), the Son of God, the Redeemer and the Savior of the world.”

So, you will be receiving your answers, according to each person’s belief.

Take it a step further and ask around about the Resurrection of Christ. Do not be surprised! This is what people say: “Bah, it’s just a story; What are you talking about? Τhe man was a Fakir; it was just a case of suspended animation; he was risen in the spiritual sense, not physically; his disciples invented the whole thing; his disciples stole the body.”

And the devout Christians’ answer: “He is Risen in the flesh! Truly the Lord is Risen!”

But the above are not just current debates. The moment Christ was risen, the devil started spreading false tales. And what did the devil accomplish? Not a thing! Christ is risen! Risen, He sits at the right hand of the Father, His ancient Glory! The Holy Apostle Paul says this clearly: “If Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty, and your faith is also empty” (1Cor 15:14).

We will not be going about proving the Resurrection of Christ at this hour. It is a historically given fact that does not need any support from us. It is we who need Christ and His resurrection! He is in no need of anything. Furthermore, the resurrection is a living experience for the faithful Christians. A way of life, a concrete truth, which does not need proving.

And “if Christ is not risen,” then why talk about it? Something that never happened, doesn’t need being discussed. But “Christ is risen,” and that is why we talk about it!

“For Christ, having risen from the dead, has become the first fruits of those who fall asleep” (Pascal Catechetical Homily).

It is through Adam that death comes for us all. But it is through Christ that everyone comes back to life. Death, being the final adversary, is abolished with the resurrection of Christ. But how will we come back to life? How will our resurrection take place? In a spirit body, incorruptible, made to last for all time, in God’s presence!

All of us who uphold these, the most certain and great truths, have assumed obligations. To live our lives according to Christ, and every day to make it a living experience as the Holy Apostle Paul is quoted: “For me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Php 1:21); and “it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me” (Gal 2:20).

“How?” you may ask. Our minds must be free “of any satanic fantasy.” Our thought must be clear, honest, pure. Our will must be strong enough to repel evil and do good; to ask to be granted salvation; to seek out the spiritual treasure and to knock on the door of Paradise for this door to be opened. To receive as a revitalizing dew the Grace of God.

“Christ is risen” – there is no time to waste! Run and spread the good news! Seek and find Christ’s lesser brothers. Those that have been lost. Visit the sick; the one in prison; the one forgotten; the one who is devoured by loneliness. Feed those who are hungry; clothe those who are naked; give water to the thirsty; support those in need and illness. Be ever motivated to declare the glory of the risen Christ.

“Christ is risen.” He has suffered for us; “He Himself bore our sins” (1 Pet 2:24). He washed them away with His blood (1 John 1:7). “By his stripes we were healed” (Isa 53:5).

The Cross and the Resurrection of Christ is the beginning and the end of altruism. The perfect abolishment of self-loving. Because He lived as a man and died for us and was resurrected, we can no longer live for our “pretty little selves.” We live for Christ and for others. Our selves, our belongings, and our whole life is for Christ and his lesser brothers.

“Christ is risen” to draw all of us to Himself. To raise us all up “in the Jerusalem on high. In the Kingdom of Heavens.” That’s how we, who believe in the resurrection of Christ, should deal with our lives. Christ’s resurrection, deprived from our resurrection, does not avail us.

“Christ is risen.” You too, my beloved Christians, rise now spiritually, until the day we will all be risen physically. Live the resurrection of Christ in a renewed belief.

You, oh Christ, who is risen from the dead, bring serenity, consolation, and peace to all. The liberated and the captives; the poor and the rich; the healthy and the sick; the faithful and the non-believers. And to all those who doubt You.