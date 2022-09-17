x

September 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Society

Chris Theophilides Named Cruise Personality of the Year at Seatrade Cruise Awards

September 17, 2022
By The National Herald
Celestyal CEO Theophilides Honored_PA_3362
Celestyal Cruises CEO Chris Theophilides, center, has been named Cruise Personality of the Year at the 2022 Seatrade Cruise Awards which took place September 16 in Malaga, Spain. Presenting the award is V.Ships Leisure's Per Bjørnsen (left) and at right, Seatrade's Mary Bond. Photo: Courtesy of Celestyal Cruises

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, is delighted to announce that its CEO, Chris Theophilides, has been named Cruise Personality of the Year at the 2022 Seatrade Cruise Awards which took place September 16 in Malaga, Spain, during Seatrade Cruise Med.

The Seatrade Cruise Personality of the Year award is for an individual who has gone above and beyond in their particular sector or industry, representing the best in their field and embodying the values that Seatrade represents.

According to Mary Bond, group director of Seatrade Cruise, Chris Theophilides is a worthy winner of the award due to his resilience and strong leadership, which has enabled Celestyal to become a champion for mid-sized vessel cruising and deliver authentic experiences amplifying its Greek roots.

She highlighted his particular strengths in strategic planning and attracting funding, which allowed Celestyal to secure investment, part of which has been earmarked for fleet renewal. In a normal operating year, Celestyal contributes over €100m into the local Greek economy, while at the same time actively focusing on sustainable tourism. An example is the cruise line’s new intimate, immersive and hands-on Authentic Encounters shore excursion program, which provides unique, off-the-beaten path experiences for small groups of guests in order to protect the character of the places that Celestyal visits.

Commenting on the award, Chris Theophilides said: “At a time when the entire cruise industry’s perseverance was being tested, it is especially humbling to be awarded the Seatrade Cruise Personality of the Year award for 2022. Our industry is fortunate to have an extraordinary plethora of exceptional professionals across all levels. To have worked amongst them in our quest to provide stewardship in rough seas was a privilege and to be recognized and singled out is a tremendous honor. As with all successes in life, today’s recognition is a team achievement in large part a result of the hard work of a great group of colleagues at Celestyal, and I am grateful to them for their unwavering passion and dedication.”

More information about Celestyal is available online: https://celestyal.com/us/.

RELATED

Society
Pressure on Russian Forces Mounts after Ukraine’s Advances

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Western defense officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.

Politics
SYRIZA Muslim MP Says Life Threatened on Live TV Show
Society
Greek Teacher Freed After Conviction for Sexually Abusing Student

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Water Βegins Receding in Pakistan’s Worst Flood-Hit South

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings