Chris Spirtos‘ Greek Street Goes from Ohio Truck to Restaurant

General News

Chris Spirtos‘ Greek food truck was so popular in Centerville, Ohio he decided to make it a restaurant, Greek Street, a family affair that besides traditional fare offers desserts made by his mom, Kali, and baklava soft serve ice cream.

“Being a Greek family, we’re always in the kitchen,” Spirtos told The Dayton Daily News, the venture spun out of the Greek family love for cooking that inspired him to go to Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago and return to the Dayton area to share his love of food with his hometown.

He said what sets his restaurant apart is that he serves whole muscle meats.

“We use whole legs of lamb,” he said. “We braise it down for four to five hours, so you’re actually getting 100 percent legs of lamb instead of processed meat. Ninety-five percent of our stuff is made in house.”

The most popular menu items, he said, include lamb, chicken and pork belly gyros, Greek fries, and baklava and if this works out he said hopes to expand to Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland and maybe even become a franchise.