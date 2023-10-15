Chinese Tourists Love Santorini, Keep Flocking to Island, Greece

Tourism

SANTORINI – Greece’s growing business and trade interests with China has also entranced Chinese tourists who particularly like Santorini for its photo opportunities and scenes so different from their country.

In a feature, China Daily said what draws them is Santorini’s idyllic whitewashed villages and iconic blue-domed churches, breathtaking sunsets, crystal clear waters and romantic atmosphere.

‘The uniqueness of Santorini lies in its landscape and views, which greatly fascinates Chinese guests drawn to its romantic atmosphere,” Theodoros Sotiridis, general manager of Blue Travel in Greece, said.

‘The iconic blue-domed structures make it an ideal destination for honeymooners and those passionate about photography,” he said, and so unlike the topography of China, whose history is as old as Greece’s

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202310/13/WS6528dff4a31090682a5e865d.html

“In the initial stages around 2007, the biggest volume from the Chinese market was group tours. However, by 2015-16, a transformation occurred, with groups and FITs (Free Independent Travel) sharing a near equal distribution of around 50 percent each,” Sotiridis said.

“The behavior of Chinese travelers has evolved. Once newcomers to Europe, they have since become seasoned explorers, displaying a deeper familiarity with destinations and elevated expectations,” he added.

The report said that records from Athens International Airport showed a big surge in Chinese in the record-breaking tourism year of 2019 before the Coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down international travel.

That year saw more than 217,600 Chinese tourists visit Greece, a 200 percent increase from eight years earlier, before Greece and China began getting closer and the Chinese company COSCO began running Piraeus.

Before that, many Chinese tourists combined their holidays in Greece with other countries like Italy and Switzerland, but Sotiridis explained this trend has also changed in Greece’s favor.

Around 2015, “Greece itself became a unique and singular destination of choice. Travelers now devote their attention solely to Greece, spending one week or up to 10 days to immerse themselves in the country’s diverse attractions,” he said.

He noted they are also big spenders, about 1200 euros ($1262.30) per stay – the biggest of any group and far ahead of Americans who are second at 850 euros ($894.13) per trip.

Gan Mingyu, a tour guide who has been offering customized travel services to Chinese visitors since the 2004 Athens Olympics, said he believes Greece’s wealth of tourism resources, extensive coastline and historical sites meet the needs of Chinese travelers, added the report.

“Chinese tourists favor distinct experiences, particularly those uncommon in China, such as historical architecture, cultural sites and natural wonders,” he said of the diversity and history.

And that’s what draws them especially to Santorini, carved from volcanic activity. “The opportunity to cruise around an active volcano excites Chinese visitors. The experience not only allows them to witness the volcanic wonder with their own eyes but also offers them a chance to appreciate the pristine, clear waters that surround the volcanic marvel,” Gan said.

It’s also a top Instagram spot for photo shoots and sharing on social media. “Sunset views in Oia village are a must for almost every single Chinese visitor. For some, to have a snapshot of the iconic sunset against the backdrop of the island’s captivating scenery has become a driving force in their decision to embark on a journey to Greece,” he said.

Greece’s rich history, culture and local customs are also enticing to the Chinese. “Sharing memories on social media is common practice,” Gan said. “That itself reflects Chinese tourists’ eagerness to showcase beautiful photos and videos,” he added of what brings them.