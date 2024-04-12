x

April 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

WORLD

Chinese Official Talks with North Korean Counterpart in the Nations’ Highest-Level Meeting in Years

April 12, 2024
By Associated Press
North Korea China
In this photo provided on April 12, 2024, by the North Korean government, Choe Ryong Hae, right, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea, talks with Zhao Leji, left, chairman of the National People’s Congress of China during a reception, at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 11, 2024. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A top Chinese official arrived in North Korea and held talks on how to boost their cooperation, North Korea’s state media reported Friday, in the counties’ highest-level meeting in about five years.

Zhao Leji, who is chairman of China’s National People’s Congress and considered the No. 3 official in the ruling Communist Party, arrived in North Korea on Thursday. China’s government earlier said he will stay in North Korea until Saturday.

Zhao met his North Korean counterpart Choe Ryong Hae later Thursday and discussed how to promote exchanges and cooperation on all areas such as politics, economy and culture, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported.

The two also exchanged views on unspecified regional and international issues of mutual concerns, KCNA said.

In this photo provided on April 12, 2024, by the North Korean government, Zhao Leji, center, chairman of the National People’s Congress of China waves, escorted by Choe Ryong Hae, right, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers’ Party of North Korea, as Zhao arrived at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 11, 2024. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Zhao is one of the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the Communist Party’s top leadership body headed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Zhao’s visit to North Korea marked the first bilateral exchange involving a Chinese Politburo Standing Committee member since the coronavirus pandemic started. In 2019, the two countries held two summit meetings between Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Observers say North Korea and China are expected to hold a number of exchanges this year to mark the 75th year since they established diplomatic ties.

North Korea has been seeking to boost its cooperation with China and Russia in the face of a standoff with the United States and South Korea over the North’s advancing nuclear program.

China, North Korea’s biggest aid benefactor, is believed to have long provided clandestine assistance to North Korea in violation of international sanctions.

Kim traveled to Russia in September for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S., South Korea and others accuse North Korea of supplying conventional weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine in return for advanced weapons technologies and other support.

In this photo provided on April 12, 2024, by the North Korean government, Choe Ryong Hae, front right, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers’ Party of North Korea, shakes hands with Zhao Leji, center left, chairman of the National People’s Congress of China, as Zhao and other delegates arrive at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, April 11, 2024. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

RELATED

WORLD
Death Toll from Italian Hydroelectric Plant Explosion Rises to 7 as the Last Bodies Are Recovered

ROME (AP) — Divers in northern Italy have recovered the last two bodies of workers killed by an explosion that collapsed and flooded several levels of an underground hydroelectric plant, bringing to seven the number of confirmed dead, officials said Friday.

WORLD
How Iran Responds to Damascus Attack Could Determine Trajectory of Conflict in Middle East
WORLD
Israel Vows to Defend Itself if Iran Responds to Attack on its Consulate

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scientists Are Grasping at Straws While Trying to Protect Infant Corals from Hungry Fish

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida researchers trying to prevent predatory fish from devouring laboratory-grown coral are grasping at biodegradable straws in an effort to restore what some call the rainforest of the sea.

In an insightful interview with The National Herald, Charles Dallara, a key figure during the Greek financial crisis and author of ‘Euroshock,’ shares his nuanced perspective on the tumultuous events that reshaped Greece and the Eurozone.

Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals on Friday with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Karen Khachanov.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A top Chinese official arrived in North Korea and held talks on how to boost their cooperation, North Korea’s state media reported Friday, in the counties’ highest-level meeting in about five years.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — International migrants were attracted to some of the largest urban counties in the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.