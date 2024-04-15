China’s Ambassador to Greece Wants Close Trade Ties With EU, No Curbs

Politics

ATHENS – China’s Ambassador to Greece, Xiao Junzheng, has called on the European Union not to put restrictions on high-tech products critics said are being used as spyware for China’s government.

He said there should be more cooperation and collaboration in trade with the EU, telling an audience at the ninth Delphi Economic Forum that stringent conditions would harm consumers, not help them.

He said that it’s irrational to worry that China is gaining a technological advantage and that it would weaken Europe’s competitiveness, reported China’s state news agency Xinhua, with China and Greece already cooperating more in trade.

Earlier, he told Greece’s Business Daily that Chinese investors want to repeat the success of China’s COSCO in running the port of Piraeus and are seeking opportunities in Greece in transportation, energy and shipping.

https://www.businessdaily.gr/english-edition/110158_chinas-ambassador-greece-chinese-investors-eye-more-successful-deals

He said while Chinese investments in Europe may be dropping, Chinese business executives are looking out for new deals in Greece and that “China is ready to work with Greece to strengthen the synergy of development strategies.”