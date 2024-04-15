x

April 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

China’s Ambassador to Greece Wants Close Trade Ties With EU, No Curbs

April 15, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - Cosco's facilities in Piraeus. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
FILE - Cosco's facilities in Piraeus. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – China’s Ambassador to Greece, Xiao Junzheng, has called on the European Union not to put restrictions on high-tech products critics said are being used as spyware for China’s government.

He said there should be more cooperation and collaboration in trade with the EU, telling an audience at the ninth Delphi Economic Forum that stringent conditions would harm consumers, not help them.

He said that it’s irrational to worry that China is gaining a technological advantage and that it would weaken Europe’s competitiveness, reported China’s state news agency Xinhua, with China and Greece already cooperating more in trade.

Earlier, he told Greece’s Business Daily that Chinese investors want to repeat the success of China’s COSCO in running the port of Piraeus and are seeking opportunities in Greece in transportation, energy and shipping.

https://www.businessdaily.gr/english-edition/110158_chinas-ambassador-greece-chinese-investors-eye-more-successful-deals

He said while Chinese investments in Europe may be dropping, Chinese business executives are looking out for new deals in Greece and that “China is ready to work with Greece to strengthen the synergy of development strategies.”

RELATED

Society
Greece’s Tax Cheats Being Corralled: Cross-Checks, Audits, Confiscations

ATHENS - Greeks trying to hide their income to avoid some of the highest tax rates in Europe are increasingly being caught by audits and cross-checks, and authorities moving to immediately confiscate assets.

Society
Greece Moving Police Forces Around Country into Athens, Crime Squads
Society
At Birthplace of Olympics, Performers at Flame-Lighting Ceremony Feel a Pull of the Ancient Past

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

New York Greek Independence Parade Honors 1821 and Grim Anniversary for Cyprus (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – The New York Greek Independence Parade on Fifth Avenue, commemorating the 203rd anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821, was held in an atmosphere of emotion and pride on April 14.

ATHENS - Greeks trying to hide their income to avoid some of the highest tax rates in Europe are increasingly being caught by audits and cross-checks, and authorities moving to immediately confiscate assets.

ATHENS - In an effort to combat perception that it’s losing control of law and order in Greece’s capital, the New Democracy government has had the Hellenic Police (ELAS) transferring officers from elsewhere in the country into Athens.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Azerbaijan on Monday urged the top United Nations court to throw out a case filed by Armenia linked to the long-running dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, arguing that judges do not have jurisdiction.

MONACO (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas swept aside Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday to win the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters for the third time in four years, and then wept in his chair.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.