China Wants Greece to Speed Visas for Chinese Tourists, Getting Closer

ATHENS – Greece’s Asian push that has reached out for more tourists, including Japan and Thailand, is also seeing a renewed interest in those from China, which also wants closer ties.

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni met with China’s Ambassador Xiao Junzheng to talk about ways to expand tourism, Chinese businesses also keen on further investments as well as Chinese state companies.

On the table, said GTP Headlines, was the Chinese Ambassador’s request for Greece to take immediate measures to speed up visa issuance deadlines in order to facilitate tourist flows, which is Greece’s biggest revenue engine.

Since the 2022 lifting of COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions in a bid to lure more foreign visitors, Greece has been adding campaigns to get them to come year round and targeting the big Asian market.

The two also discussed implementing the tourism cooperation agreement the two countries made for the 2022-2024 period, as well as Greece’s active participation in the China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Summit on issues regarding tourism, the site said.

It was also decided that Greece would participate in the next China International Tourism Industry Expo (CITIE) in Guangzhou in September and the discussion included expanding the direct Athens-Beijing air that began in 2017, after a direct flight was added this year connecting Shanghai with the Greek capital.