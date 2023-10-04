x

October 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Food

China Participated in the 2nd Gastronomic Festival of the Municipality of Piraeus

October 4, 2023
By Athens News Agency
A5-PTF-1
(Photo: https://piraeus.gov.gr/)

ATHENS – A Chinese festival was recently organised in Piraeus as part of the 2nd Gastronomic Festival of the Municipality of Piraeus.

The event was organised by the Municipality of Piraeus, the China Cultural Centre in Athens, the Piraeus Port Organisation and the International Cultural Association of China with the coordination of the Greek-Chinese newspaper, China Greece Times, and with the support of the Chinese Embassy in Greece.

Among those present at the Festival were the Diplomatic Counselor for Cultural Affairs of the Embassy of China in Greece, Wang Ying, the Director of the China Cultural Center in Athens, Ren Ren, the Director General of the PPA Projects Department Yang Zhang, the Deputy Mayor of Piraeus Andriana Zarakeli and the General Secretary of the Hellenic Wushu Federation.

The Chinese pavilion highlighted China’s culture and tourism sector and offered wonderful activities such as Chinese food tasting, tourism promotion events, Chinese Wushu and folk music performances, Autumn Festival culture presentation and Film Festival documentary screening of China. The rich and diverse display of Chinese culture gave festival visitors the opportunity to experience China in all its aspects and helped the Greek people to gain a deeper understanding of the country and its culture.

RELATED

Food
Order a Bagel and Schmear at Feltz Bagels, and you’ll Be Fed an Original Piece of Art

NEW YORK — While not one of the major food groups, a bagel and a schmear made of felt might satisfy your appetite for art.

Travel
MCA’s New Initiative for Protection of Cultural and Natural Heritage of the Cyclades
Food
Sustainable Food Systems: Our Food Behaviors Impact The Environment, But We Can Fix It

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.