China Participated in the 2nd Gastronomic Festival of the Municipality of Piraeus

ATHENS – A Chinese festival was recently organised in Piraeus as part of the 2nd Gastronomic Festival of the Municipality of Piraeus.

The event was organised by the Municipality of Piraeus, the China Cultural Centre in Athens, the Piraeus Port Organisation and the International Cultural Association of China with the coordination of the Greek-Chinese newspaper, China Greece Times, and with the support of the Chinese Embassy in Greece.

Among those present at the Festival were the Diplomatic Counselor for Cultural Affairs of the Embassy of China in Greece, Wang Ying, the Director of the China Cultural Center in Athens, Ren Ren, the Director General of the PPA Projects Department Yang Zhang, the Deputy Mayor of Piraeus Andriana Zarakeli and the General Secretary of the Hellenic Wushu Federation.

The Chinese pavilion highlighted China’s culture and tourism sector and offered wonderful activities such as Chinese food tasting, tourism promotion events, Chinese Wushu and folk music performances, Autumn Festival culture presentation and Film Festival documentary screening of China. The rich and diverse display of Chinese culture gave festival visitors the opportunity to experience China in all its aspects and helped the Greek people to gain a deeper understanding of the country and its culture.