April 7, 2023

Culture

China Hosting Greek Mythology Digital Art Carnival in Beijing

April 7, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo: freepik)

BEIJING – Drawing on their ancient cultural ties as well as business, China will showcase the Greek Mythology Digital Art Carnival in in the capital Beijing, hosted by the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group and the Greek Embassy.

The event combines digital art and Mixed Reality technology to bring the audience into the world of ancient Greece, where the history of ancient Greek mythology and the combination of art and technology are experienced, said the Global Times, the Communist’s state newspaper Global Times said.

“It is very nice to be here, to enjoy this wonderful virtual trip to Greek mythology Solana and Wanda Group and OneK MR+ have prepared for all of us. The love and respect Chinese people have for Greece and Greek mythology never stops to amaze me, but this metaverse presentation has really hit the ball out of the park,” Nestor Tyrovouzis, head of public diplomacy office, Greek Embassy in China said at the opening ceremony.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202304/1288643.shtml

“I hope, now that China is opening up, you will all have the opportunity to travel to Greece and visit for yourself mount Olympus, where the Greek Gods lived, or ancient Olympia, where the legendary hero Hercules created the Olympic Games and other places, Greece is a mythic land to visit,” he added.

The event will be held until June 30 in another that has illustrated the cultures of the countries, including featuring China in Greece as relations have become even tighter, including some more direct flights from China to Athens.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

