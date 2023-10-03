x

October 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

WORLD

China Evergrande Soars after Property Developer’s Stocks Resume Trading

October 3, 2023
By Associated Press
China Evergrande
FILE - The Evergrande Group headquarters logo is seen in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province on Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

HONG KONG — Shares of debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group soared Tuesday after they resumed trading in Hong Kong following a suspension last week.

By midday, Evergrande’s shares were up nearly 16% after jumping more than 60% early in the session.

Evergrande is the world’s most heavily indebted real estate developer and is at the center of a property market crisis that is dragging on China’s economic growth.

The company’s stock was suspended from trading last week as it confirmed Chinese police were investigating its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, on “suspicion of illegal crimes.”

An affiliate, Evergrande Property Services, also resumed trading Tuesday, according to a notice on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

However, trading of shares in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group remained suspended “pending the release of an announcement in relation to inside information” of the firm, a notice to the Hong Kong exchange said. Both units halted trading last week.

China Evergrande said in a notice on last week that authorities had informed the firm that its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, had been subjected to “mandatory measures in accordance with the law due to suspicion of illegal crimes.”

Evergrande is the world’s most heavily indebted real estate developer and is at the center of a property market crisis that is dragging on China’s economic growth.

Last month, Evergrande said in a filing that it had to delay a proposed debt restructuring meeting with creditors as “sales of the group have not been as expected by the company.”

Evergrande had also said last week that it could not issue new debt as its subsidiary, Hengda Real Estate, was under investigation.

China’s property sector is an important pillar of China’s economy. It has swooned since regulators tightened rules on borrowing in the property sector in 2020. That led to Evergrande defaulting on its debt.

Last month, a former Chinese official estimated that even China’s 1.4 billion population would not be able to fill all the vacant homes across the country.

 

RELATED

WORLD
More than 100 Dolphins Found Dead in Brazilian Amazon as Water Temperatures Soar

SAO PAULO — More than 100 dolphins have died in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest in the past week as the region grapples with a severe drought, and many more could die soon if water temperatures remain high, experts say.

WORLD
Armenian Exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh Ebbs as Azerbaijan Moves to Reaffirm Control
WORLD
Women’s Voices and Votes Loom Large as Pope is Set to Open a Vatican Meeting on Church’s Future

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.