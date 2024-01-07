Children’s Hospital Receives Albany AHEPA Family Support

United States

ALBANY, NY – On January 4, the Albany AHEPA Family made a welcomed and generous donation of gifts and toys for the children and young adults being treated and cared for by the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center. The Albany AHEPA Family and Albany Medical Center thank the St. Sophia Community for its generosity.

In attendance were AHEPA District 6 Executive Secretary Chris Pappis, Daughters of Penelope (DOP) District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Maids of Athena (MOA) District 6 Secretary Michelle Papandrea, DOP Alope Chapter 158 President Sheila Moutopoulos, MOA Sophia Chapter 48 President Matina Ziamandanis, and Sons of Pericles Phocion Chapter 44 President Andrew McCullough. A wide range of great items including Legos, board games, Barbie dolls, toiletries, arts and crafts, and puzzles will bring cheer to all of the children.

Special thanks and recognition are given to the Kontogiannis Family for its continuous support and dedication, and to Robert Saba, Director of Development, Grateful Patients and Families, Child Life Specialists Lindsay Burnop, Mary Beth Nichols, and Nicole Sanders, and Leanne DeRosa, Senior Content Specialist, Communications Department for their leadership and support of the Children’s Hospital, as well as other hospital entities.