Children’s Hospital Receives Albany AHEPA Family Support

Back row (left to right): Sheila Moutopoulos, Chris Pappis, George Pappis, Peter Landi, George Marinopoulos, Matina Ziamandanis, Andrew McCullough, Aphrodite Anagnostopoulos, Michael Ziamandanis, Michelle Papandrea, Kristina Marinopoulos, and Isabella Maguffin. Front row: Rob Saba, Mary Beth Nichols, Nicole Sanders, Lindsay Burnop, and Lainie Damaskos-Christou. (Photo: Leanne DeRosa)
ALBANY, NY – On January 4, the Albany AHEPA Family made a welcomed and generous donation of gifts and toys for the children and young adults being treated and cared for by the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center. The Albany AHEPA Family and Albany Medical Center thank the St. Sophia Community for its generosity.
In attendance were AHEPA District 6 Executive Secretary Chris Pappis, Daughters of Penelope (DOP) District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Maids of Athena (MOA) District 6 Secretary Michelle Papandrea, DOP Alope Chapter 158 President Sheila Moutopoulos, MOA Sophia Chapter 48 President Matina Ziamandanis, and Sons of Pericles Phocion Chapter 44 President Andrew McCullough. A wide range of great items including Legos, board games, Barbie dolls, toiletries, arts and crafts, and puzzles will bring cheer to all of the children.
Special thanks and recognition are given to the Kontogiannis Family for its continuous support and dedication, and to Robert Saba, Director of Development, Grateful Patients and Families, Child Life Specialists Lindsay Burnop, Mary Beth Nichols, and Nicole Sanders, and Leanne DeRosa, Senior Content Specialist, Communications Department for their leadership and support of the Children’s Hospital, as well as other hospital entities.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Here's what to know about the night South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp more than a decade ago in a Valentine's Day killing that jolted the world and shattered the image of a sports superstar.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In