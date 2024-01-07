x

January 7, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

United States

Children’s Hospital Receives Albany AHEPA Family Support

January 7, 2024
By The National Herald
AHEPA Albany Childrens Hospital IMG_7300
Back row (left to right): Sheila Moutopoulos, Chris Pappis, George Pappis, Peter Landi, George Marinopoulos, Matina Ziamandanis, Andrew McCullough, Aphrodite Anagnostopoulos, Michael Ziamandanis, Michelle Papandrea, Kristina Marinopoulos, and Isabella Maguffin. Front row: Rob Saba, Mary Beth Nichols, Nicole Sanders, Lindsay Burnop, and Lainie Damaskos-Christou. (Photo: Leanne DeRosa)

ALBANY, NY – On January 4, the Albany AHEPA Family made a welcomed and generous donation of gifts and toys for the children and young adults being treated and cared for by the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center. The Albany AHEPA Family and Albany Medical Center thank the St. Sophia Community for its generosity.

In attendance were AHEPA District 6 Executive Secretary Chris Pappis, Daughters of Penelope (DOP) District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Maids of Athena (MOA) District 6 Secretary Michelle Papandrea, DOP Alope Chapter 158 President Sheila Moutopoulos, MOA Sophia Chapter 48 President Matina Ziamandanis, and Sons of Pericles Phocion Chapter 44 President Andrew McCullough. A wide range of great items including Legos, board games, Barbie dolls, toiletries, arts and crafts, and puzzles will bring cheer to all of the children.

Some of the toys donated to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center. (Photo: Chris Pappis)

Special thanks and recognition are given to the Kontogiannis Family for its continuous support and dedication, and to Robert Saba, Director of Development, Grateful Patients and Families, Child Life Specialists Lindsay Burnop, Mary Beth Nichols, and Nicole Sanders, and Leanne DeRosa, Senior Content Specialist, Communications Department for their leadership and support of the Children’s Hospital, as well as other hospital entities.

RELATED

General News
This Week in History: January 6th to 12th

JANUARY 7TH: On this day in 1934, Tassos Papadopoulos, the Cypriot politician and lawyer, was born in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Associations
Gold Coast AHEPA Ch. 456 Donates $1,500 to American Friends of the Blind in Greece
United States
Port Jefferson AHEPA Ch. 319 Kicks off 2024 with Blessing & Cutting of the Vasilopita

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

NYC Subway Service is Disrupted for a Second Day after Low-Speed Collision that Injured More than 20

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

BISMARCK, N.D.

WASHINGTON — Senior Biden administration leaders, top Pentagon officials and members of Congress were unaware for days that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized since Monday, U.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Here's what to know about the night South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp more than a decade ago in a Valentine's Day killing that jolted the world and shattered the image of a sports superstar.

ADELBODEN, Switzerland — Manuel Feller denied the young Norwegian team another win at Adelboden in a World Cup slalom on Sunday and extended Austria's unbeaten run in the discipline this season.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.