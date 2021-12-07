Children in Greece 5-11 Next in Line for COVID-19 Vaccinations

Sciences

FILE- A medical staff prepares a dose of Modea vaccine as the sign reads in Greek "Vaccine" at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece’s campaign to vaccinate more of the population against the resurging COVID-19 will now be extended to children 5-11 as of Dec. 10 and parents can make appointments online.

The shots will be given in specialized facilities so that the children can be monitored, similar to hospitals being used for those with the potential for more serious side effects who would need immediate treatment.

More people have been lining up to get the shots after rising numbers of cases, hospitalizations, people on ventilators in public hospital Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and deaths.

The New Democracy government also pushed for the especially vulnerable over-60 segment that has been relucant to be vaccinated to do so, giving them until Jan. 16, 2022 to make an appointment or face 100-euro ($112.90) monthly fines.

That led to more than 70,000 of them booking times to be vaccinated, accelerating a stalled campaign that stuck at about 62 percent of the population of 10.7 million being fully inoculated.

That is below the 70 percent that health officials said was needed to slow the pandemic as the pandemic picked up because anti-vaxxers continue to spread the Coronavirus without being forced to get the shots.

There were some encouraging signs that the cases are abating however, although there were 714 people in ICU’s that have overflowed and no attempt made to recruit private clinics as a number of private doctors were called into action.