Chicken Soups to Warm up with in the Winter

Chicken soups are a great way to warm up during the chilly winter weather and help us fight off illnesses like the common cold. Try the following recipes that feature classic Greek flavors and products. For those unfamiliar with trahana, it is a traditional thickener for soups made from wheat and milk or yogurt. Sweet and sour versions of trahana are available in stores and are popular in various regions of Greece and Cyprus.
Chicken Soup with Trahana
Half a chicken
2-3 carrots, diced
2-3 celery stalks, diced
1 large onion, chopped
1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt
Freshly-ground pepper to taste
1 and 1/2 cups sour trahana
Water
Place the chicken in a large, deep pot with fresh, cold water and set it to boil. Once it comes to a boil skim off any foam that collects on top. Meanwhile, place the trahana in a large bowl, adding enough water to cover the trahana, and set it aside to soak while you continue with the soup. Add the carrots, celery, onion, salt and pepper to the chicken in the pot. Reduce heat and allow to simmer until the chicken is cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pot and cut the cooked chicken into large chunks, or the size you prefer, remove skin and bones and return the chicken chunks to the soup pot. Add the rehydrated trahana to the pot and stir. Continue cooking over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the soup is thickened. The trahana will thicken the soup quickly, so stir often and watch out in case it starts to stick on the bottom of the pot. Serve hot with fresh bread, additional freshly-ground pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, if preferred.
Chicken Soup Avgolemono
Half a chicken
2-3 carrots, diced
2-3 celery stalks, diced
1 large onion, cut in quarters
1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt
Freshly-ground pepper to taste
Water
1/2 cup rice or kritharaki (Greek orzo pasta)
For the avgolemono:
1 egg
1 lemon
Place the chicken in a large, deep pot with fresh, cold water and set it to boil. Once it comes to a boil skim off any foam that collects on top. Add the carrots, celery, onion, salt and pepper to the chicken in the pot. Reduce heat and allow to simmer until the chicken is cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pot and cut the cooked chicken into bite-sized pieces as preferred, remove skin and bones and return the chicken chunks to the soup pot. Add the rice or kritharaki to the pot and stir. Continue simmering over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the rice or kritharaki is cooked. Once the rice or kritharaki is cooked to the desired tenderness, switch off the heat and add the avgolemono.
To make the avgolemono, separate the egg, reserving the yolk, while beating the egg white in a medium bowl with a fork until frothy, add the yolk and continue beating. Add the juice of one lemon and continue beating. Slowly add a ladle full of the hot soup liquid to the bowl, beating constantly, to temper the beaten egg so it won’t curdle when added to the soup. Pour the egg lemon mixture into the pot and stir to combine completely. Serve immediately with fresh bread, additional freshly-ground pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, if preferred.
