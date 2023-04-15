x

April 15, 2023

Chicago’s Avli Greek Restaurant Teams With Dom’s Kitchen and Market

April 15, 2023
By The National Herald
Avli
(Photo: Facebook/Avli Taverna (Σικάγο, Ιλινόι, Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες Αμερικής))

CHICAGO – Restaurants that survived the COVID-19 pandemic – many of them Greek – are facing competition from supermarkets offering restaurant-style offering, Chicago’s Avli eatery partnering with Dom’s Kitchen & Market.

“Avli is an ideal partner for Dom’s because our missions are so closely aligned – providing globally inspired food that is elevated but accessible,” said James Klewin, Dom’s Executive Chef, reported Winsight Grocery Business.

“We are very excited for this next stage of growth for Avli and the partnership with Dom’s,” said Avli founder Louie Alexakis.

“We already have a strong relationship with many of the shoppers that are coming through the door at Dom’s and this partnership allows us to further provide them with the quality meals they’re looking for, while expanding the Avli brand.”

“A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are looking for fresher, healthier, more convenient options at their grocery store,” said Leslie Sarasin, President and CEO of the Food Industry Association.

“Food retailers have absorbed this feedback and are making great strides to create both online and in-person shopping destinations that cater to shoppers’ evolving tastes,” said Sarasin.

