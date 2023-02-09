Chian Federation Scholarship Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications

General News

The Board of Directors and the Chian Federation Scholarship Fund Administrative Committee announced they are accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. Photo: Chian Federation

ASTORIA – The Board of Directors and the Chian Federation Scholarship Fund Administrative Committee on February 1 announced in a press release that they are accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. The application process closes on March 15.

The Chian Federation Scholarship Foundation, one of the Federation’s hallmark initiatives, supports education and the preservation of our Greek heritage and culture, by instilling pride and cultivating Greek-American values to young individuals.

Scholarship criteria and application forms have been distributed and posted on the Chian Federation website: www.chianfederation.org.

They also asked for support in encouraging eligible applicants to apply. “Help us make a difference in the lives of our youth and help the Chian Federation Scholarship Foundation grow,” the press release continued.

The following individuals were awarded scholarships from the Chian Federation in 2022.

The Chian Federation Scholarship Fund named the Chian Federation Scholars: Anastasios Arahovas, Penn State University; Angelena Bougiamas, Georgetown University; Demetrios Collantes, SUNY Buffalo State College; Danae Dimitrakopoulos, University of Massachusetts Amherst; and Georgia Sideridis, Stony Brook University.

The Helen Chiotes Scholarship Fund named the Helen Chiotes Scholars, all attending the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens: Anna Kleida, Sevasti Kleida, Efthimios Papapetrou, and Konstantinos Skevis.

“We congratulate our scholarship recipients and wish them well. We are proud to call them Chian Federation Scholars,” the press release noted. “We wish to give many thanks to our sponsors and all those who are supporting this very important initiative.”

For additional information on the application process and opportunities to make donations, contact the Chian Federation by phone: 718-204-2550 or via email: [email protected]