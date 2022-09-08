x

September 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

International

Chelsea Hires Graham Potter as Manager, Replacing Tuchel

September 8, 2022
By Associated Press
Soccer Chelsea
FILE - Brighton's head coach Graham Potter during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Chelsea have announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, the appointment of Graham Potter as their new head coach. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

Chelsea’s new American owners took a gamble with the first managerial appointment of their tenure, hiring Graham Potter from Premier League rival Brighton on Thursday despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s highest level.

The 47-year-old Potter agreed to a five-year deal as the replacement for Thomas Tuchel, who was fired on Wednesday after an apparent breakdown in his relationship with Chelsea’s recently installed ownership team fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

While Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea last year and previously ran a locker room of soccer superstars — such as Kylian Mbappé and Neymar — at Paris Saint-Germain, Potter has a more obscure coaching past and has won only one trophy, the Swedish Cup in 2017.

That came during a seven-year stint at remote Swedish club Ostersund (2011-18), which he led from the country’s fourth tier to the first division and then into the Europa League for the first time.

Since then, he has coached Swansea for one season in English soccer’s second division, guiding the team to the FA Cup quarterfinals, before taking over at Brighton in 2019. Brighton is currently in fourth place in the Premier League, having finished last season in ninth — the highest in the club’s history.

Chelsea said Potter would bring “progressive football and innovative coaching” to the club, while Boehly said the new coach “fits our vision.”

“Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch,” Boehly said of Potter, “he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.”

Potter, who played mostly for lower-league English teams in an undistinguished career from 1992-2005 before retiring at the age of 30 and going into higher education, is widely admired as one of the country’s best tacticians and has a brave, entertaining style of play that has won plaudits if not trophies. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he is a “big fan” of Potter because of the way his “players move with freedom and … have the courage to play everywhere.”

And Boehly, the face of Chelsea’s ownership, has been convinced that Potter is the man to instill a long-term soccer ethos and identity throughout the club at the start of the new era.

The demands Potter will face at Chelsea will contrast sharply with those at his previous clubs, however, unlikely giving him as much time to cultivate a team as he has had so far in his career.

“He’ll be expected to win every week, to challenge for trophies,” said former Chelsea player and assistant coach Jody Morris. “It’s totally different to being in a club where you are expected to be midtable and can go a couple of months without winning a game. You go a couple of games without winning at Chelsea and it’ll be totally different.”

Potter’s time in Sweden offers an interesting insight into why he is lauded as a good man-manager and a thinker of the game.

Under Potter, Ostersund, which prides itself on developing its players as people before sportsmen, started what it called a “Culture Academy” where squad members and coaches were faced with challenges to their mental process and decision-making under pressure.

After achieving promotion one year, Potter and his players put on a modern-dance production in the city’s theater, set to music from Swan Lake.

RELATED

International
Klopp to “Reinvent” Liverpool amid Early-Season Struggles

The final whistle had just sounded on Liverpool's biggest away loss in Europe in more than a half-century when Jurgen Klopp made his way across the field to salute his team's away fans.

International
Piotr Zieliński Leading Napoli’s Group of Breakout Stars
International
Tuchel Fired by Chelsea in Ruthless Call by US Ownership

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Canada Police Hunt Remaining Suspect in Stabbing Attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings