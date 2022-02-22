Chelsea Clinton to Launch Children’s Book Series This Fall

x

February 22, 2022

February 22, 2022
By Associated Press
This cover image released by Philomel Books shows "Welcome to the Big Kids Club: What Every Older Sibling Needs to Know" by Chelsea Clinton and illustrated by Tania de Regil, available Sept. 13. (Philomel Books via AP)

NEW YORK — Chelsea Clinton has a lot of publishing plans — for her own books, and for books by others.

The Penguin Young Readers imprint Philomel Books announced Friday that Clinton has a new picture story, “Welcome to the Big Kids Club: What Every Older Sibling Needs to Know!”, coming Sept. 13. The book is illustrated by Tania de Regil.

At the same time, she will launch and provide introductions for a nonfiction chapter book series for kids ages 6-9, “Save The …”, about animal conservation.

“‘Welcome to the Big Kids Club’ is a reflection of conversations I’ve had with my kids and so many other kids about what it means to have a baby in the family,” Clinton, the mother of three, said in a statement.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this book and the newest ‘Save The’ series. My hope is that young readers and their families will enjoy and learn as much from the books in this series as I have, whether about whale sharks, frogs or more animals that could disappear if we don’t all work together to save them.”

The “Save The” series will begin in September with three books: Sarah L. Thompson’s “Save the … Elephants,” Christine Taylor-Butler’s “Save the … Tigers” and Anita Sanchez’s “Save the … Whale Sharks.”

Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has previously written such bestsellers as “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World” and “She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History.” She has a picture book coming out March 1, “She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference,” with illustrations by Alexandra Bolger.

 

 

