April 11, 2023

Chef Marisel Salazar Shares Tips to Create a Perfect Brunch Menu for Every Occasion on TipsOnTV

April 11, 2023
By Associated Press
Take brunch menus to a new level with super chef & recipe developer Marisel Salazar

ATLANTA – April 10, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) For many people, brunch is their favorite meal. It combines the best of breakfast with the diversity of a tasty lunch, dinner and fun beverages.Just in time for Spring entertaining, super chef and food writer Marisel Salazarshares some unique and tasty ways to recognizeNational Brunch Month. Marisel combines cultural flavors and unique recipes to freshen up any spring menu. This super chef’s ideas include brunch dishes that bring the flavors of spring to life, whether it is warm donuts or a frittata paired with the right wine or cocktail as an essential finishing touch.

A GOOD WAY TO START A BRUNCH MENU

Nothing screams brunch like a Bloody Mary, but put a fun twist on it with a Bloody Maria bar and garnish station. Instead of the usual vodka, try using Cantera Negra tequila. Cantera Negra Silver Tequila is distinctive for its minerality and cooked agave. It presents beautiful notes of citrus on the nose, with a smooth and spicy finish on the palate, perfect for a brunch bloody. Garnish with olives, bacon and pickled hot peppers. This cocktail and garnish station will be the most socially shared part of any brunch. For more information, visit www.CanteraNegra.com

A LIGHTER BEVERAGE THAT COMPLEMENTS A WIDE RANGE OF DISHES

Prosecco is a go-to brunch beverage, and Marisel’s favorite is Josh Cellars Prosecco. Sourced from Italy, it has refreshing acidity and a touch of sweetness with flavors of pear, green apples, and citrus, perfect to add to brunch plans. Try it in a mimosa or on its own paired with any brunch dish. Josh Cellars was named after the founder’s father, Josh. The brand makes well-balanced and delicious wines meant to be shared with the people who matter most. For more information, visit www.JoshCellars.com

The National Herald

