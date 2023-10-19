Chef de Cuisine Efthymiou’s New Cornucopia 8-Course Degustation Menu at Luce

Food

Thalassa is one of the courses in Chef de Cuisine Dennis Efthymiou's new Cornucopia Eight-Course Degustation Menu for autumn 2023. (Photo: Courtesy of Luce at InterContinental San Francisco Hotel)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Luce at InterContinental San Francisco Hotel announced Chef de Cuisine Dennis Efthymiou’s new Cornucopia Eight-Course Degustation Menu for autumn 2023. Honoring his Greek and Mediterranean heritage while reflecting his culinary travels to the UK, Middle East, and Peru – as well as Japanese and Thai ingredients/flavors – Chef Efthymiou celebrates the bountiful autumn harvest season with elegance at its highest level. The eight-course (12 stages) Cornucopia Degustation Menu showcases the 30-year-old chef in his element at one of downtown San Francisco’s premier fine dining restaurants. Chef Efthymiou is at the helm of the famed Luce kitchen after cooking at The Fat Duck (three Michelin Stars/London, UK) and staging at Central (Lima, Peru), which is ranked #1 with The World’s 50 Best Restaurants (2023).

Chef Efthymiou’s Greek roots are deeply entwined with a rich tapestry of history and mythology, which finds a delightful intersection with the autumn season when the cornucopia takes center stage. In classical antiquity, the cornucopia symbolized plenty and nourishment. Greek and Roman mythology closely associated the cornucopia with several deities, particularly those linked to the harvest and prosperity: Gaia (or Terra), the Earth personification; Fortuna, the goddess of luck and prosperity; Annona, the goddess of grain supply to Rome; Hades, the ruler of the underworld, who was a bestower of agricultural, mineral, and spiritual wealth; among others. Chef Efthymiou looks to the past to feature the culinary future with a multicultural vision of fine dining in the heart of San Francisco.

Chef Efthymiou said: “Just as the stories of Greece’s past have enriched my soul, the cornucopia, overflowing with the season’s harvest, serves as a vibrant reminder of the abundance and magic that can be found in both history and the natural world. At Luce, our latest degustation menu shows my love of autumnal root vegetables, seasonal fruits, truffles, ultra-fresh seafood, global spices, and exotic meats elevated into singular courses to nourish our diners.”

The Cornucopia Eight-Course Degustation Menu by Chef de Cuisine Dennis Efthymiou

Chef Efthymiou opens the tasting menu with a Chef’s Welcome featuring a Spinach Pie, Mussel in a Shell, and Golden Egg. The first course Crabbing (Dungeness Crab Salad, Curry, Dal, Caviar Lime) presents locally sourced Dungeness crab harmoniously intermingling with a curry cream that melds the spices of India, the fragrances of Thailand, and the gentle heat of Peruvian chiles. Dungeness crab is delicately steamed and combined with lime mayo, both compressed granny smith apple and cucumber, pickled watermelon radish, basil seeds, and crispy yellow split peas.

His tribute to the origination of caviar in Ancient Greece and Persia (Iran) – dating back 5,000 years – is the Caviar Sunflower (Golden Osetra Caviar, Sturgeon, Egg, Seeds, Sunflower Petals). Ancient Greek books reference fish eggs being enjoyed at symposia as a starter bite in the form of a caviar bomb. Caviar was served between bouquets of flowers in small portions as a delicacy. Chef Efthymiou’s Golden Osetra Caviar is procured from a biodynamic farm in Greece – and imported by Tsar Nicoulai Caviar, a longtime collaborator with Luce – with strictly organic foods and natural prey fed to the sturgeon. With sustainability in mind, Chef utilizes the sturgeon meat as well, smoked and then turned into a mousse accompanying the caviar for the base resting on the tartelette surrounded by edible sunflower petals.

A delicate Earthen Rosebud (Beetroot, Rose, Concord, Yogurt, Jaguar Seeds) symbolizes beauty, purity, and the enchantment of love at first sight to perfectly capture the allure of this dish. The Earthen Rosebud is an imaginative interpretation of one of the chef’s cherished childhood Greek salads with the centerpiece being a meticulously crafted rose fashioned from yellow and red beetroot, and baked in a crust of salt and juniper berries. Greek yogurt labneh and a luscious rose petal paste combines with Concord grape gel and is further elevated by the essence of ice vinegar from Canada’s dessert grapes. Completing the course is a brittle of Sicilian pistachio and rare white Jaguar cocoa seeds. Aged balsamic pearls and white alyssum flowers provide a luxurious finishing touch.

The goddess of the sea, Thalassa (Scallop, Mussel’s Broth, Scallop Roe, Salsify, Seaweed) brings Chef back to the marine life and turquoise ocean waters of his hometown on the coast of the Ionian Sea. Thalassa transports diners with its natural blue color; the result of seaweed and flower. The dish represents Chef Efthymiou’s time by the Mediterranean Sea, and he says, “I’ve never seen such a vibrant blue on a plate before.”

Chef Efthymiou’s tribute to the San Francisco tradition of artisanal bread baking takes the form of a freshly baked sourdough Bread & Butter (Truffle Sourdough, Truffle butter, Greek extra virgin olive oil).

Chef’s personal favorite fish, Spanish turbot, lends the inspiration for the main course Land & Sea (Spanish Turbot, Parsnip Gnocchi, Garum, Squid Ink, Lovage), which weaves in influences of French and Italian cuisines, all enriched with an artistic twist.

The highly prized Iberico Secreto (a hidden cut between the shoulder blade and loin of the Iberian pig) is described by Chef Efthymiou as “the wagyu of pigs” and is featured in the Nutty Secrets course (Iberico Secreto, Hazelnut, Apple, Cranberry, Coffee).

Kagoshima, a region nestled in the southern tip of Japan, boasts a treasure that leaves gourmands around the world spellbound – A5 Wagyu beef. For the last savory course Wagyu Bliss (Kagoshima A5, Celery root, Onion, Truffles, Matsutake, Stifado Jus), Chef Efthymiou carefully slices a gorgeous striploin piece seared to perfection, and served with celery root puree, caramelized with brown butter to beautifully harmonize with pickled pearl onion petals that are each stuffed with sautéed celery root dice.

For Pumpkin Patch (Pumpkin, Gingerbread, Matcha, Pepitas), Chef Efthymiou recalls his first memory of visiting an American pumpkin patch that coincided with the beginning of his journey in this new and welcoming country.

Inspired by the nostalgia of orange chocolate treats, Chef Efthymiou and the Luce pastry team venture into the realm of sea buckthorn with Chocoberry Sunset (Tainori Chocolate, Moelleux Cake, Sea Buckthorn Berries). With its vibrant colors signaling the start of the final course, the bold and bright notes of sea buckthorn berries and the comforting embrace of rich, velvety chocolate marks the culmination of the tasting menu.

The final touches of the Cornucopia Eight-Course Degustation Menu are Greek Macaron; Raspberry, Yuzu, Pistachio Bonbon; Bacon Twix; and Pate de Fruit.

With his deep commitment to be as green and sustainable as possible, Chef Efthymiou is currently seeking out a local organic farm to grow specialty ingredients for the Cornucopia Eight-Course Degustation Menu.

The Cornucopia Eight-Course Degustation Menu (priced at $175) is accompanied with a suggested wine pairing ($110) designed by the chef and Wine Director Isauro Zavala. A vegetarian option for The Cornucopia Eight-Course Degustation Menu is also available mirroring the experience.

Reservations to experience The Cornucopia Eight-Course Degustation Menu at Luce can be made via Tock: https://tinyurl.com/2cntsx2t.