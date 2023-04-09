Chef Cara Di Falco Shares Tips for Easter Fun and Spring Brunch on TipsOnTV

Food

ATLANTA – April 7, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) One of the top chefs on streaming television is sharing her super secrets for creating tasty Spring brunch dishes and Easter entertaining. Chef Cara Di Falco has quick and easy ideas for brunch, dinner, and every Spring occasion. This amazing culinary expert brings the flavors of Spring to life, whether it is chocolate specialties or a farmer’s market frittata, paired with the perfect beverage.

A SPECIAL TREAT FOR EASTER

Make Easter moments magical with a Lindt GOLD BUNNY.It has been an iconic symbol of Easter for generations, helping to transform springtime moments into unforgettable memories. The Lindt GOLD BUNNY also makes for a great hostess gift or party décor. Lindt’s Easter collection features an array of Easter-inspired chocolate novelty characters, LINDOR Easter eggs and seasonal flavors of their famous Lindt LINDOR truffles, including Neapolitan White Chocolate and another favorite, Blueberries and Cream. For more information, visit www.lindtusa.com

A BEVERAGE FOR EASTER BRUNCH

One way to serve up freshness at every holiday buffet is with San Antonio Fruit Farm wine. They are proudly crafted by two female winemakers. These fruit-forward wines are a fusion of two fruits in every glass; these wines will give those taste buds something to talk about. Made by winemakers who created a blend reflective of their personalities: sweet with balanced acidity, slightly sparkling, fruity and fun, and intense yet elegant. It is a must-have at any Easter gathering. For more information, visit www.sanantoniofruitfarms.com

BRUNCH MENU SUGGESTIONS FOR PEOPLE WITH DIETARY RESTRICTIONS

Try making a gooey vegan breakfast sandwich or a delicious dairy-free version of the popular French onion mac and cheese, and delectable plant-based chocolate cream cheese frosting on vegan chocolate cupcakes are a must. Vitalite is a plant-based, vegan-certified, dairy-free cheese known for its incredible taste, texture and meltability, and it is a perfect option for dairy-sensitive guests. Vitalite is available at local grocery stores in six varieties like cheddar-style, mozzarella-style shreds or slices, plus a creamy spread. For more information and recipes, visit www.vitalite.com

