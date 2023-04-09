x

April 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Food

Chef Cara Di Falco Shares Tips for Easter Fun and Spring Brunch on TipsOnTV

April 9, 2023
By Associated Press
Happy Bunny with many Easter eggs on grass. Festive background for decorative design.
Happy Bunny with many Easter eggs on grass. (Photo: freepik.com)

ATLANTA – April 7, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) One of the top chefs on streaming television is sharing her super secrets for creating tasty Spring brunch dishes and Easter entertaining. Chef Cara Di Falco has quick and easy ideas for brunch, dinner, and every Spring occasion. This amazing culinary expert brings the flavors of Spring to life, whether it is chocolate specialties or a farmer’s market frittata, paired with the perfect beverage.

A SPECIAL TREAT FOR EASTER

Make Easter moments magical with a Lindt GOLD BUNNY.It has been an iconic symbol of Easter for generations, helping to transform springtime moments into unforgettable memories. The Lindt GOLD BUNNY also makes for a great hostess gift or party décor. Lindt’s Easter collection features an array of Easter-inspired chocolate novelty characters, LINDOR Easter eggs and seasonal flavors of their famous Lindt LINDOR truffles, including Neapolitan White Chocolate and another favorite, Blueberries and Cream. For more information, visit www.lindtusa.com

A BEVERAGE FOR EASTER BRUNCH

One way to serve up freshness at every holiday buffet is with San Antonio Fruit Farm wine. They are proudly crafted by two female winemakers. These fruit-forward wines are a fusion of two fruits in every glass; these wines will give those taste buds something to talk about. Made by winemakers who created a blend reflective of their personalities: sweet with balanced acidity, slightly sparkling, fruity and fun, and intense yet elegant. It is a must-have at any Easter gathering. For more information, visit www.sanantoniofruitfarms.com

BRUNCH MENU SUGGESTIONS FOR PEOPLE WITH DIETARY RESTRICTIONS

Try making a gooey vegan breakfast sandwich or a delicious dairy-free version of the popular French onion mac and cheese, and delectable plant-based chocolate cream cheese frosting on vegan chocolate cupcakes are a must. Vitalite is a plant-based, vegan-certified, dairy-free cheese known for its incredible taste, texture and meltability, and it is a perfect option for dairy-sensitive guests. Vitalite is available at local grocery stores in six varieties like cheddar-style, mozzarella-style shreds or slices, plus a creamy spread. For more information and recipes, visit www.vitalite.com

POST | VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle and more.

Contact Information:
R E
[email protected]

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Chef Cara Di Falco Shares Tips for Easter Fun and Spring Brunch on TipsOnTV

 

RELATED

Food
Traditional Lazarakia for the Saturday of Lazarus

The Saturday of Lazarus, when Jesus raised his friend Lazarus from the dead, foreshadows the Resurrection of Jesus.

Travel
Agreement for the Protection and Promotion of the Medieval City of Rhodes
Tourism
Luring the Rich: €10 Million Yacht Marina Coming to Greece

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.