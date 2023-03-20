Cheers and National Pride at the Florida Greek Parade (Photos)

Events

TAMPA, FLORIDA – The Cretan contingent impressively closed this year’s Greek parade that took place on Sunday, March 19, in the famous ‘Greek Village’ of Tarpon Springs, Florida.

Dressed in traditional costume, tall and jovial, Pancretan Association of America President James Boutzoukas approached the podium of the reviewing stand and, filling small plastic cups with the fragrant raki of the ‘big island’, offered the beloved liquor to those who reached down and took it. His wife was nearby, holding a plate of snacks which she offered to everyone. The whole street in front was filled with young men and women of the local Cretan club, in the costumes of their villages. They had stirred up the whole crowd with traditional dances, to the familiar sounds of the Cretan lyre, which echoed throughout the area. “Long live Crete”, “Long live Greece and March 25th,” many of the people shouted, waving Greek flags.

The Parade began after the solemn Doxology at the historic church of St. Nicholas, where Bishop Sevastianos of Zelon presided. Most of those gathered were on the central coastal street of Dodecanese Avenue, which is full of Greek restaurants, pastry shops, gift shops, and other venues.

The street echoed with marching bands, and Greek and American flags were hung everywhere. The Parade Committee had early distributed Greek flags, which the people raised and waved, chanting “Long live Greece” whenever a group passed.

Impressive, as on previous occasions, was the display of a large Greek flag held on all sides by young children and young women in national costumes. The spectacle delighted the crowd, who could not stop applauding.

Among the first groups to parade was the Florida Panhellenic Federation, led by its president, Nick Anton.

Filled with students and teachers was the float of the Plato Academy, which has nine charter schools in various areas. Also marching with the Palm Harbor school section was the Chairman of the Plato Academy Kokkinakos. When the first marchers arrived in front of the VIP podium, they stopped and, together with the crowd, began to sing a Greek song.

Warm congratulations were received by George Poumakis, the pioneer of the Athenian Academy, which is the first Greek-interest charter school in America and has school facilities in Clearwater and Fort Myers, FL. Addressing the dignitaries, he spoke of a year of rebirth. The float of the Athenian Academy, imposing in appearance, was reminiscent of an ancient temple, supported on columns.

The banner of the Athenian Society followed, along with its president, Eleni Kariofili, who stopped in front of the podium and once again read her message in support of unity, Cyprus, and other national issues. “Macedonia is Greek,” she shouted to applause.

Pictures with portraits of heroes of the Greek Revolution were held on the float by members of the West Florida Lakota Association. At the front of the marchers was its former president, Teris Tsafatinos, a well-known antiquarian, cheering for Hellenism and the historic anniversary.

Filled with members carrying Greek and American flags was the float of the Panhellenic Cultural Center of Florida, ‘Prometheus’, on which was the vice president, Petros Koutsopanagos and the well-known New York singer, Stergios Floratos. The president, Efi Vassiliou, dressed in Greek colors and waving to the crowd with the two Greek flags in her hands, was marching on the side.

“Never Forget” read the huge banner of the PanCyprian Association of Florida, which moved everyone with the reminder of the thousands of missing persons and the ongoing occupation of northern Cyprus by the Turks. The President of the Association, Varnavas Zagaris, stopped in front of the podium and denounced Turkey’s attitude and demanding the withdrawal of Turkish troops. On the Pancyprian float was its former president, Angela Georgiadou.

At the beginning of the Kalymnians’ section, two traditionally dressed young women symbolically held large sponges.

Warm applause was given to the Epirotes Association ‘Epiros’, led by its president, Nora Mihopoulou, dressed in Greek colors and holding one side of a large banner. Further back, along with other members, were her husband, Alex, holding the American flag, and their daughter, Crystal, with the flag of the Greeks of Northern Epirus.

The float for the St. Nicholas, Tarpon Springs community was provided by Bill Mataragas, president of the Hellenic American National Council, and the float for the Holy Trinity Church, Clearwater was donated by Peter Makris.

The east coast of Florida was also present at the parade with sections from Melbourne, West Palm Beach, Fort Rotterdale, Boca Raton, Fort Pierce, Miami, and Hollywood. Students from the latter community danced in front of the podium.

Floats were also provided by the communities of St. George, of New Port Richey, and St. Barbara of Sarasota.

Parade Committee Chairman, Costas Sisois, expressed his satisfaction with the success of this year’s parade. He also said that the expenses for the preparation and realization of each parade are high, which is why the Greek community should always support its organization and the parallel events that are planned.

Sisois stressed that the spirit of the Parade, which is bound up with the values of Freedom and the heroism of the Greek nation and is a great lesson for the younger generations of the Greek community.

Bishop Sevastianos of Zelon, representing Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta, said that the anniversary of March 25 is an opportunity for the Greek element of America to gather. “Particularly here in Tarpon Springs, Hellenism has flourished and thrived and remains strong regarding our national issues and religious ideals,” he said. “Religion and homeland are one and we wish for the freedom of areas such as Cyprus, Northern Epirus, and others, especially now that the Turks are encroaching on our islands and other parts of our Greece. May we always be united, like the first fighters.”

Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis said that it is very important to have peace in the world. “Let us not forget to shout for peace everywhere,” he said, referring to events happening around Greece. Raptakis praised the strong ties that exist today between Greece and the United States.

Consul General of Greece in Tampa, Loukas Tsokos, said that with the parade, Hellenism showed the value and personal significance of Florida’s Greek-Americans. He said the participation in the Parade is something “great” and the whole event “wonderful”, and expressed hope that it will be even better next year. “There are a lot of us in Florida and we need to show that,” he said. “And we need to attract the younger generations so they can feel the importance of their Greek heritage.”

Deputy Education Coordinator at the Consulate General in New York, Dr. Irene Grapsia, wished the entire Greek community a happy anniversary. “What always plagues us is discord,” she said. “Hopefully, the younger generations will slowly reduce that and make it disappear. When we Greeks are united, we are always great.” Dr. Grapsia stressed that the struggle of Diaspora Hellenes to preserve the Greek language and more so, to learn Greek history is admirable. “This is what will keep us united with our roots and the motherland,” she concluded.

The mayor of Tarpon Springs, speaking to The National Herald, spoke of the glory of Greece and America, while stressing the principle of Freedom which both nations respect and pursue.

The former mayor, Chris Alachouzos, paid tribute to the heroes of the National Revolution. “Greece set an example of Freedom and many nations have imitated it,” he stressed, and AHEPA (Region 1, Districts 1+2) Lieutenant Governor Konstantinos Sofikitis said that history teaches that, “if we are united, we never have anything to fear and we can overcome any problems.” He cited AHEPA, which he said always tries to help the Homeland. “Let us believe in the idea of unity and struggle,” he reiterated.