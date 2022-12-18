x

December 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Check Finds Greek MEP, Investigative Journalist’s Phones Bugged

December 18, 2022
By The National Herald
Giorgos Kyrtsos
FILE - Giorgos Kyrtsos. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/Panagopoulos Giannis)

ATHENS – A Greek Member of Parliament who was ejected from the ruling New Democracy and a noted investigative journalist are among those whose phones were reportedly being tapped.

MEP Giorgos Kyrtsos, tossed from New Democracy after saying that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was cracking down on media freedom, and reporter Tasos Teloglou are the latest named among those surveilled, said EURACTIV.

The National Intelligence Service (EYP) earlier admitted it was listening in on the conversations of 15,745 people, citing “national security,” but wouldn’t explain why nor who they were.

Sources not named told the site that a team of from the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) obtained phone bugging records from the telecommunications carrier Cosmote.

ADAE, an independent authority whose function is provided in the Greek constitution, wanted to carry out an audit following requests submitted to the authority by Kyrtsos and Teloglou who wanted to find out whether they were under surveillance by the secret services, the report added.

Greece’s Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos allegedly attempted to block the control saying it was unlawful, and several sources confirmed that the phone company’s legal advisor, after consultation with the managing director, tried to prevent turning over the records.

Despite calls to put an end to the audit, ADAE representatives insisted, saying they were independent from the judiciary, and continued carrying out the audit control, the report added.
Main opposition SYRIZA leader demanded that Mitsotakis reveal “what was the national security reason for EYP monitoring Kyrtsos and Telloglou, but government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said it was up to the justice system.

“The so-called ‘political management’ of justice issues and the attempt to interfere in any way in its work is the first step of mismanagement, in which SYRIZA has a rich past,” he said.
In a statement, Cosmote said that ADAE wasn’t obstructed. “Cosmote expressed concern about the audit procedure, as the relevant law has recently changed,” it noted over the lingering questions of surveillance that included reports that Predator spyware was used, which the government denied.

RELATED

Economy
Mitsotakis: Economic Growth and Social Welfare Brave Reforms and Prudent Considerations

ATHENS - "The Finance Minister answered comprehensively quoting figures and making a comparison between the four-year term of SYRIZA and the four-year term of New Democracy.

Politics
10% Grocery Bill Subsidies Announced by PM Mitsotakis for Low-Income Households
Politics
Mitsotakis, Tsipras Clash in Greek Parliament on the Vote of the 2023 Budget

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Australia…In Search of Hellenes and Hippocrates – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The vision of the Greek global medical community, inspired by Hippocrates, the Father of Clinical Medicine, took us from Bucharest to the 7th stop of journey of the Global Doctors Hippocratic Institute and the pulse of the Greek community of Australia: festive Melbourne! Together with Dr.

ATHENS - A Greek Member of Parliament who was ejected from the ruling New Democracy and a noted investigative journalist are among those whose phones were reportedly being tapped.

WASHINGTON — In his quest to rise to House speaker, Kevin McCarthy is charging straight into history — potentially becoming the first nominee in 100 years unable to win the job on a first-round floor vote.

ATHENS - As of February 2023, support amounting to 10% of food shopping bills will be provided to Greek households on conditions, the Finance ministry said, outlining the measures announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday.

ATHENS - "The Finance Minister answered comprehensively quoting figures and making a comparison between the four-year term of SYRIZA and the four-year term of New Democracy.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.