Cheba Hut ‘Toasted’ Subs is Coming to Katy, Texas, This November

KATY, Texas – October 31, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) Raj and Ashley Gandhi, already well-established Cheba Hut owners and representatives of the brand, could not be more thrilled to open up their second Cheba Hut location in the beautiful and hungry state of Texas. The shop owners did some amazing work during the launch of their first joint in Houston, which is absolutely recognized and appreciated within the Cheba-verse.

The powerhouse couple stated, “We can’t wait to spread good vibes to the community and really ‘wow’ a whole new set of customers who’ve likely never heard of or tried Cheba Hut before. We opened our first shop in April of 2022 near downtown Houston in Sawyer Yards. The way the community and city as a whole have welcomed us has been incredible, and it’s so gratifying to see the shop flourish.”

Not only will the new Texas location be rollin’ up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey Krispy treats that can cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the 21 and up homies of the Hut, they’ll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that are sure to obliterate any indication of cottonmouth.

As owners who have rapidly asserted themselves into the Cheba Hut lifestyle, they believe it is dire to maintain the beauty of what makes our “toasted” subs brand a destination. One prime example would be the incorporation of art with our unique murals individual to each and every location.

Ashley Gandhi explained, “We are so excited to work again with our favorite local artist, Gelson Lemus, and watch him bring his ideas to life with a dope new mural that ties in the history of the M-K-T railroad with a ‘Cheba-fied’ trippy feel.”

Lemus, having already worked in-depth with Cheba Hut, has done a phenomenal job of incorporating the brand and vibe of each location while pairing it with his unique artistic style. The mural at the Katy location should be no exception.

Similar to the incorporation of art inside every shop, the duo also understands the importance of maintaining Cheba Hut’s Core Values (The Hustle, Show Respect, Own It, Pay It Forward, Keep It Real). Raj and Ashley Gandhi stated, “Being brand new to the [Katy] area, we want to focus on keeping it real and showing people what we are all about. Good food, chill vibes, and giving back to the community.”

4846 FM 1463, STE 100, Katy, TX 77494 opens its doors on Monday, Nov. 13. For more information about opening and upcoming events, check out @chebahut_katyfulshearbend.

https://chebahut.com/locations/katy-fulshearbend/

