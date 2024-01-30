Charged with Taking Gold Bribes, Menendez Says His Word Good as Gold

Politics

As he is facing a raft of Federal corruption charges that include gold bars to use his influence, embattled New Jersey U.S. Sen Bob Menendez denies any wrongdoing and that his word is as good as gold.

He said that was the advice he got from his father Mario – who later committed suicide – and has stuck by even as many of his colleagues don’t think he should maintain his position.

“Think a lot about what you’re going to give as your word, but once you give it, then keep it, and be a man of your word,” he told The Washington Post’s Jesús Rodríguez while facing charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and honest services fraud and extortion and as acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Egypt while serving as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The family moved from Cuba for Puerto Rico and New York city before settling into a brick tenement in Union City, N.J. across the river and Mendendez became its Mayor, and state legislator before winning a Senate seat.

In a position of power he insists that whenever people came to him seeking favors that he remembered his father’s advice. “When I gave them my word,” Menendez said. “It was as good as gold.”

But prosecutors said Menendez cashed in to benefit three business executives in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, mortgage payments, a luxury car for his wife and those gold bars.

He’s fighting for his political life and the prospect of prison even as he is running for re-election despite an October Stockton University poll finding 71 percent of New Jersey residents believing he should quit.

He rose in New Jersey politics as part of an anti-corruption alliance that ousted a Union City boss who had been convicted in a racketeering case in which a 28-year-old Menendez gave damaging testimony.

“Rather than reforming the system, the system seems to have changed him, based on these allegations,” said Frank Argote-Freyre, a former Menendez staffer. The Senator had been indicted before on Federal corruption charges but charges dropped over a hung jury.

GOING TOO FAR

“My history will not be defined by this case,” Menendez says in his office. “And I have every expectation that we’re gonna win,” despite another poll showing his favorability rating in New Jersey is in the single digits.

Menendez said he testified against a Mayor in his city despite the pair being close because he thought there were shady dealings between the mayor and the President of the school board. “I refused to look the other way, and began to complain in public about illegal financial dealings,” Menendez wrote.

He became a star to his city when he went to Washington, especially among Latinos and Cubans proud that of one their own had risen so far. “I can guarantee you that Bob Menendez never laid eyes on a gold bar when we were going around through Union City,” Argote-Freyre said.

Anthony Vainieri Jr. head of the Hudson County Democratic Organization, a powerful committee said he told Menendez’s staff that the group was no longer backing him anymore.

“I supported him in every one of his elections,” Vainieri said, “but definitely cannot support him this time around. The charges are too serious,” he said. And part of Menendez’s history.

In 2006, he was investigated in a probe focusing on an allegation that Menendez had helped a nonprofit obtain millions of dollars in federal funding, then collected rent from it but prosecutors didn’t charge him.

In 2015, another investigation concerned his relationship with a

Florida ophthalmologist who gave him gifts and trips to a villa in a Dominican sugar-mill town. Prosecutors alleged Menendez used his office to benefit the eye doctor’s businesses and help him secure U.S. visas for several of his girlfriends.

After the jury deadlock Menendez said he’d remember who stood by him and those who hadn’t. “To those who were digging my political grave so they could jump into my seat, I know who you are. And I won’t forget you.”

“His reputation is that he’s fiercely loyal to people that are loyal to him,” said Steven Fulop, Jersey City’s mayor and a gubernatorial candidate, who’s clashed with Menendez. “And can be very, very aggressive when you’re his enemy.”

A GOLDEN LINE

This time around Menendez has little backing and Hudson County mayors endorsed Tammy Murphy, the wife of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and a

former Goldman Sachs banker, for the seat Menendez has held for 18 years.

Ravi Bhalla, the Mayor of Hoboken had stood behind Menendez before but now is running against Mendendez’s son, Congressman Robert Menendez. Jr. because the allegations were so serious.

“It was a line that was drawn for me,” said Bhalla, “where I decided

that this is not somebody that we want to represent the state of New Jersey,” saying the gold bars and a Mercedes convinced him.

Prosecutors claim that a New Jersey real estate tycoon, Fred Daibes, gave Menendez the gold bars as bribes to get him to interfere in Daibes’s Federal prosecution for fraud.

Menendez allegedly did so by recommending that a sympathetic lawyer be nominated to be a U.S. Attorney. Daibes has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Menendez wouldn’t talk to the paper about the 13 gold bars he’s accused of taking, promising a “convincing” explanation at his trial, which is scheduled for May, the month before the New Jersey Democratic primary.

As for the cash, he previously said that he’d withdrawn it from his personal savings account and socked it away for “emergencies” and “because of a history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba.”

Menendez said he believes he could be re-elected “if we get our chance, in a timely fashion,” to fight the charges in court and that he could even beat the case before it goes to trial.

The Justice Department added a new superseding indictment against him that Menendez had taken more bribes for aiding Qatar, citing among other evidence a text exchange between Daibes and Menendez in which the developer offers him a selection of luxury wristwatches worth $10,000 to nearly $24,000.

Menendez defended himself on the floor of the Senate, where he has few friends left, some openly calling for him to quit. He accused the government of filing

indictment after indictment to “keep the sensational story in the press.”

He said that, “After 50 years of public service, this is not how I wanted to celebrate my golden jubilee. But I have never violated the public trust. I have been a patriot for, and of, my country.”