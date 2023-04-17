x

April 17, 2023

Chania’s Airport Experiencing Sharp Increase in Passenger Traffic

April 17, 2023
By Athens News Agency
The Venetian Harbor, Chania, Crete. Photo by Lapplaender via Wikimedia Commons
The Venetian Harbor, Chania, Crete. (Photo by Lapplaender via Wikimedia Commons)

CHANIA – Passenger traffic at Chania’s “Ioannis Daskalogiannis” airport saw a remarkable increase of 46.9% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. According to official data from Fraport, the number of passengers who passed through the airport during this period rose to 184,843, a significant increase from the 125,792 recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

Between January and March of 2023, a total of 166,535 passengers were transported on domestic flights, while 18,308 passengers traveled on international flights. In terms of flights, there were 1,683 flights through “Daskalogiannis” during the first three months of 2023, representing an increase from 1,480 flights during the same period last year.

