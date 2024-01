Politics

Announcement of the reshuffle by the Government Spokesman, Pavlos Marinakis, Wednesday January 3, 2023. (KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Four ministries changed leadership (ministers and/or deputy ministers) on Wednesday by decision of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis.

The new leadership announced is as follows.

Citizen Protection Minister: Michalis Chryssochoidis; Deputy Minister: Andreas Nikolakopoulos

Health Minister: Adonis Georgiadis

Labor and Social Welfare Minister: Domna Michailidou

Education, Religious Affairs and Sports Deputy Minister: Ioanna Lytrivi

Pavlos Marinakis remains government spokesperson and is upgraded to deputy minister to the prime minister.

The new ministers will be sworn before President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at 18:00 on Thursday.